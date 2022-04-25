One killed in weekend motorcycle crash: Cape Breton Regional Police
Cape Breton Regional Police says a man is dead after a weekend motorcycle crash in New Waterford, N.S.
Police say they responded early Sunday to the accident on King Street.
The driver was found with what police say were serious injuries.
The unidentified man was taken to Cape Breton Regional Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | National inquiry into PM Trudeau's use of Emergencies Act to end convoy kicks off
A national inquiry into the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act to bring an end to the 'Freedom Convoy' trucker protests and blockades has been launched, with a mandate to examine the circumstances that led to the use of the Act, and the measures taken through it to deal with the emergency situation.
'Rolling Thunder' protest vehicles to be barred from downtown Ottawa
Ottawa police say protesters won’t be allowed to drive into the downtown core as part of the 'Rolling Thunder Ottawa' demonstration this weekend.
Experts advise Canadians to consider personal risk before getting 4th COVID vaccine dose
Canada's National Advisory Committee on Immunization is strongly advising the country's oldest residents to get their second booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, but those who were recently infected may be left wondering how long to wait before getting their fourth jab. Here's what experts recommend.
Canadian military not doing enough to detect, prevent extremism in the ranks: report
A scathing new report on racism in the Canadian Armed Forces says the military is not doing enough to detect and prevent white supremacists and other extremists from infiltrating its ranks.
RCMP struggled to identify replica patrol car used by Nova Scotia mass shooter
The public inquiry into Nova Scotia's mass shooting is focusing on the RCMP police car the killer drove and the police gear he acquired.
Canada's updated border restrictions: What you need to know
Certain travellers will now have an easier time entering Canada as the country relaxes more of the border measures initially put in place to curb the spread of COVID-19. Here's everything Canadians need to know about the rules now.
Child dead in mysterious liver outbreak: WHO
The World Health Organization says at least one death has been reported in connection with a mysterious liver disease outbreak affecting children in Europe and the United States.
Being with unvaccinated people increases COVID-19 risk for those who are vaccinated: modelling study
While remaining unvaccinated against COVID-19 is often framed as a personal choice, those who spurn the vaccines raise the risk of infection for those around them, a new study suggests.
WATCH LIVE | Johnny Depp to face more questions from ex-wife's lawyers in defamation case
Hollywood star Johnny Depp returns to the witness stand on Monday to answer additional questions from attorneys for ex-wife Amber Heard in front of a jury that will decide the actors' duelling defamation claims.
Toronto
-
Ontario reports 1,455 COVID-19 hospitalizations, ICU admissions rise to 219
The number of patients in an Ontario hospital with COVID-19 has risen to 1,455 as ICU admissions climb to 219.
-
HIDDEN TORONTO
HIDDEN TORONTO | Did you know about Sherlock Holmes’ hidden study in Toronto?
It takes some detective work to find Sherlock Holmes’ hidden study in downtown Toronto, but it’s a case certainly worth cracking.
-
Top 5 things to know about the NDP’s election platform and what it will cost
The Ontario New Democratic Party unveiled their election platform on Monday, touting it as a plan “that works for people.” Here are five things you should know.
Calgary
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | National inquiry into PM Trudeau's use of Emergencies Act to end convoy kicks off
A national inquiry into the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act to bring an end to the 'Freedom Convoy' trucker protests and blockades has been launched, with a mandate to examine the circumstances that led to the use of the Act, and the measures taken through it to deal with the emergency situation.
-
Fatal crash causes large power outage in Medicine Hat
One man was killed in a crash in Medicine Hat on Sunday night that also caused a large-scale power outage.
-
'A hero to me': Alberta Lafleur fan, stabbed in jersey at age 9, recounts meeting idol post-attack
It was January 1980 and a cold winter in Calgary, Cory Gurnsey was just nine years old when he was brutally attacked in his Guy Lafleur jersey.
Montreal
-
'Beyond stealing': hospitalized senior wakes up with one ring missing, the other cut open
The woman, who has Alzheimer's, was admitted to a Montreal-area hospital wearing her engagement ring, but it wasn’t on her finger when she left.
-
Tenants call for rent control, landlords call for end to lease transfers
Verdun residents took to the streets Sunday to protest rising rent prices — a move that comes as landlords ask the province to abolish lease transfers.
-
Quebec COVID-19 numbers stabalizing, one new hospitalization, 8 deaths
Quebec reported on Monday that there COVID-19 hospitalizations rose by one and eight more people have died due to the novel coronavirus.
Edmonton
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | National inquiry into PM Trudeau's use of Emergencies Act to end convoy kicks off
A national inquiry into the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act to bring an end to the 'Freedom Convoy' trucker protests and blockades has been launched, with a mandate to examine the circumstances that led to the use of the Act, and the measures taken through it to deal with the emergency situation.
-
Canada's updated border restrictions: What you need to know
Certain travellers will now have an easier time entering Canada as the country relaxes more of the border measures initially put in place to curb the spread of COVID-19. Here's everything Canadians need to know about the rules now.
-
Josh Classen's forecast: Warm spell continues, but not all week
The warm spell continues for another day or two in Edmonton. Temperatures hit highs of 12 C Friday, 15 C Saturday and 16 C Sunday.
Northern Ontario
-
Saturday's standoff in New Sudbury ended safely: police
Greater Sudbury Police Service has provided new information about an eight-hour standoff on the weekend in a New Sudbury residential neighbourhood.
-
Two-vehicle Hwy. 144 crash involving empty school bus
Ontario Provincial Police is investigating a two-vehicle crash on Highway 144 in Greater Sudbury involving an empty school bus early Monday morning.
-
Sudbury police: Street-racing truck had stolen motorcycle in the back
Two drivers on Barrydowne Road this weekend picked a bad time to race.
London
-
Family of fatal hit and run victim pleads for information
A person has died after being struck by a vehicle in London, Ont. on Saturday night.
-
Experts advise Canadians to consider personal risk before getting 4th COVID vaccine dose
Canada's National Advisory Committee on Immunization is strongly advising the country's oldest residents to get their second booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, but those who were recently infected may be left wondering how long to wait before getting their fourth jab. Here's what experts recommend.
-
Elgin OPP investigating fatal collision
Elgin County OPP are investigating a fatal crash that happened in Central Elgin.
Winnipeg
-
How much rain did Manitoba receive this weekend?
Southern Manitoba was hit with heavy rain and snow over the weekend, with some communities receiving well over 50 millimetres (mm) of precipitation.
-
Canada's updated border restrictions: What you need to know
Certain travellers will now have an easier time entering Canada as the country relaxes more of the border measures initially put in place to curb the spread of COVID-19. Here's everything Canadians need to know about the rules now.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | National inquiry into PM Trudeau's use of Emergencies Act to end convoy kicks off
A national inquiry into the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act to bring an end to the 'Freedom Convoy' trucker protests and blockades has been launched, with a mandate to examine the circumstances that led to the use of the Act, and the measures taken through it to deal with the emergency situation.
Ottawa
-
'Rolling Thunder' protest vehicles to be barred from downtown Ottawa
Ottawa police say protesters won’t be allowed to drive into the downtown core as part of the 'Rolling Thunder Ottawa' demonstration this weekend.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | National inquiry into PM Trudeau's use of Emergencies Act to end convoy kicks off
A national inquiry into the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act to bring an end to the 'Freedom Convoy' trucker protests and blockades has been launched, with a mandate to examine the circumstances that led to the use of the Act, and the measures taken through it to deal with the emergency situation.
-
Feds will cover $35 million policing bill for 'Freedom Convoy' protest in Ottawa
The price tag for the Ottawa police response to the three-and-a-half-week occupation of downtown Ottawa was approximately $35 million, including money for the RCMP deployment.
Saskatoon
-
COVID-19 markers decline in Saskatoon's wastewater, levels remain high
The amount of coronavirus detected in Saskatoon's wastewater has declined by 35 per cent.
-
Saskatoon police charge 3 teens in man's shooting death
Saskatoon police are investigating a homicide after a 27-year-old man died after reporting being shot.
-
'We were both praying': Saskatoon couple drives through snowstorm to pick up Ukrainian refugees
Last Tuesday night, Marie Reinbolt and her husband Mark left for Regina to pick up a family of six who had fled Ukraine.
Vancouver
-
Metro Vancouver traffic: Bridge briefly blocked during rush hour by protest, drivers warned of delays
A Metro Vancouver bridge was briefly blocked again by protesters during Monday's morning commute.
-
'Great Resignation' followed by 'Great Regret,' HR expert says of pandemic trends
It's been nicknamed "The Great Resignation": the pandemic caused the public to reassess their lives and quit their jobs. But now, according to a human resources expert, the next trend could be "The Great Regret."
-
Parents told to do their homework: B.C. teachers banned from the profession can still be tutors
Parents considering hiring a tutor are encouraged by the B.C. government to do their homework, as there's nothing stopping someone who's had to give up their teaching certificate from taking on private jobs.
Regina
-
Around 12,000 still without power after latest spring snowstorm: SaskPower
There are currently 12,138 customers still without power after another spring snowstorm hit much of southeast Saskatchewan this past weekend, SaskPower said in a release Sunday night.
-
Legislation introduced to help further protect Sask. human trafficking victims
New legislation aimed at further protecting victims of human trafficking in Saskatchewan has come into effect.
-
Bedard sets two records as Canada routs Germany at U18 Worlds
Connor Bedard set two records as Canada downed host Germany 8-3 on Sunday for its first win at the U18 Worlds.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. couple struggles to find doctor for Ukrainian woman who's carrying their twins and fleeing to Canada
A Pender Island, B.C., couple is searching for a family doctor for a Ukrainian woman who's acting as a surrogate mother and who's coming to stay with them indefinitely amid Russia's invasion.
-
West Shore RCMP searching for missing girl, 16
Mounties in the West Shore are urging the public to keep an eye out for a missing 16-year-old.
-
Conservationists say rare B.C. cold-water coral garden in peril
A remarkable coral garden tucked away in a remote inlet on B.C.'s wild central coast is in danger unless the federal government takes immediate steps to save it from destruction before prawn fishing season gets underway, conservationists say.