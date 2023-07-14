One man arrested after gunshots fired at New Brunswick RCMP officer

The RCMP say one person has been arrested after shots were fired at an officer early this morning in western New Brunswick.

A news release says an officer was patrolling the area of Centreville, about five kilometres east of the border with Maine, and tried to pull over three all-terrain vehicles on Route 105 at around 2:30 a.m.

The release says the ATV operators refused to stop, turning onto a side road and firing several gunshots toward the officer's vehicle.

The officer returned fire and the ATVs fled the scene.

The release says the officer wasn't injured and no injuries have been reported to police in connection with the gunfire.

One arrest was made in the area in connection with the incident later in the morning, and investigators are asking anyone with information to contact them.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 14, 2023.