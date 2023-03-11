One man arrested following a shooting incident in Sydney Mines

Cape Breton Regional police say one person of interest is in custody as part of an ongoing investigation into the shooting in Sydney Mines, Saturday morning.

Police say they arrested a 20-year old North Sydney man on other unrelated charges.

According to police, Ryan Douglas Reynolds is set to appear in Sydney Provincial Court Monday, March 13.

He is charged with the following:

• Failing to comply with his release order

• Possession of weapon for dangerous purpose

• Careless use of a firearm.

An emergency alert was issued around 11 a.m. Saturday, after police say there was an early morning shooting incident on Barrington Street in Sydney Mines, N.S.

According to police, shots were fired at a residence.

There were no injuries and police believe it is an isolated incident.