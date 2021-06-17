HALIFAX -- One man has been charged and another has been arrested in connection with a firearms incident in southeastern New Brunswick on Monday.

Caledonia Region RCMP say at approximately 8:35 p.m. on June 14, officers responded to a report of shots fired outside a residence on Route 114 in West River, N.B.

According to police, two men in a white pickup truck discharged a firearm at an unoccupied vehicle parked outside the home. Nobody was injured.

While responding, police say officers located the pickup truck travelling at high speed towards Moncton on Route 114.

Police say a tire-deflation device was successfully deployed in the Edgetts Landing area, and the vehicle came to a stop a short distance after on the highway.

According to police, the occupants of the vehicle fled the scene on foot. A perimeter was established to allow police to work and search for the suspects.

Police say at approximately 6:10 a.m. the next morning, officers arrested 34-year-old Brandon Brian Liebeck from Moncton at the scene, without incident.

Later that day at about 3 p.m., a 32-year-old man from Riverview was arrested after turning himself in to Codiac Regional RCMP.

Police say Liebeck appeared in Moncton Provincial Court by telephone on Tuesday, and was charged with discharging a firearm while being reckless, flight from police and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

He was remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in Moncton Provincial Court on June 18.

The 32-year-old appeared in Moncton Provincial Court by telephone on Wednesday, and was held in custody on unrelated matters. He is also scheduled to appear in Moncton Provincial Court on June 18.

Police say the investigation is continuing.