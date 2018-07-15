

CTV Atlantic





BELLEVILLE NORTH, N.S. - A 57-year-old man from Clarks Harbour is dead after a single-vehicle collision Saturday evening on Highway 103 in Belleville North, N.S.

Just before 10:30 p.m. Yarmouth Rural RCMP responded to a call that a car had left the highway and struck a tree.

A female passenger, also from Clarks Harbour, was taken to Yarmouth Regional Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

RCMP collision analysts were on scene collecting evidence and the investigation is ongoing.