One man dead after two-vehicle collision in Fredericton
Published Tuesday, March 3, 2020 2:53PM AST
FREDERICTON -- A 67-year-old man has died, and a 57-year-old man has non-life-threatening injuries following a two-vehicle collision in Fredericton on Tuesday.
Police responded to the crash around 10:45 a.m. at the 600-block of Canada Street.
The 67-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene. The second driver, a 57-year-old man, had to be extracted from his vehicle and was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Canada Street, between Perley Avenue and the Penniac Bridge, will remain closed for several hours.
The investigation into the crash is ongoing.