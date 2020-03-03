FREDERICTON -- A 67-year-old man has died, and a 57-year-old man has non-life-threatening injuries following a two-vehicle collision in Fredericton on Tuesday.

Police responded to the crash around 10:45 a.m. at the 600-block of Canada Street.

The 67-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene. The second driver, a 57-year-old man, had to be extracted from his vehicle and was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Canada Street, between Perley Avenue and the Penniac Bridge, will remain closed for several hours.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.