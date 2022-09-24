One man dead after two-vehicle collision in northern New Brunswick: RCMP

A man has died in relation to a two-vehicle collision in Baie de Petit Pokemouche, N.B., Thursday morning.

Police say emergency crews responded to the collision on Route 113 at around 6:40 a.m.

The driver and sole occupant of a pickup truck, a 27-year-old man, was transported to hospital in critical conditions, where he later died, say police.

According to police, the incident is believed to have happened when the truck traveling southbound crossed the centerline, and collided with a vehicle travelling in the opposite direction.

The driver and sole occupant of the second vehicle was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries, but has since been released.

The highway was shut down to one lane for about six hours, but has since reopened.

The investigation is being assisted by the New Brunswick Coroner's office and an RCMP collision reconstructionist.