HALIFAX -- One man is dead and another is seriously injured in hospital after an incident Tuesday afternoon in Halifax's south end.

Police say they were called to a rooming house in the 5500 block of Morris Street for a weapons complaint at approximately 3:10 p.m.

"Officers located two injured males inside," Halifax police said in a new release Tuesday evening. "Police administered first aid prior to the arrival of EHS."

Police say both men were taken to hospital.

"One 61-year-old male has died as a result of his injuries," police said. "The second, (a) 71-year-old male, suffered serious injuries and is receiving medical treatment."

"Members from our Forensic Unit as well as Integrated Major Crime remain on scene," police said. "We are not looking for any suspects at this time."

Police closed Morris Street between Queen and Birmingham as they investigated. Police said there was no threat to public safety, but still asked the public to avoid the area.

Large police presence on Morris Street in Halifax for what police are calling a weapons complaint. Morris Street is closed between Queen and Birmingham while police investigate. @CTVAtlantic pic.twitter.com/Xo0k5HsR4f — Cory McGraw (@McgrawCory) December 8, 2020

Morris Street was reopened just before 7 p.m.