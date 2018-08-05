

RIVER GLADE, N.B. -- A 48-year-old man is dead following a collision on the Homestead Road in River Glade, N.B. on Saturday.

Police say the collision appeared to have happened hours before they received the call about the incident at around 3 p.m.

The man, from Petitcodiac N.B., died of his injuries at the scene of the crash, which was near the Riverglade Motocross.

RCMP say the investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing and are asking anyone who may have witnessed the accident or have any information on the matter to contact Riverview RCMP at 506-387-2222.