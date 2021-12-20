One man dead, two survive after scallop vessel capsizes off Newfoundland coast

A small community in southern Newfoundland is grieving the death of a local fisherman today after a scallop boat capsized off the coast on Sunday morning.

Harbour Breton Mayor Lloyd Blake said in an interview today that the town is devastated about the man's death, especially as it occurred so close to the holidays.

The Canadian Coast Guard said in an email that three men from the community were aboard the vessel when it overturned Sunday morning.

The coast guard says one man was able to swim to shore and get help, while the other two remained with the boat.

They say rescuers found both of the men, but one died and the other is being treated in hospital.

Blake says fishers in Harbour Breton often set out to harvest a few scallops at this time of year to make some extra money.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 20, 2021.