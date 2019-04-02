

A man has died following a rescue off the coast of Saint-Thomas-de-Kent near Cocagne, N.B.

Fire crews, RCMP, the Coast Guard and the Joint Rescue Team responded to reports of two men in the ocean around 3 p.m.

RCMP say one of the men, who was 68 years old, was rescued and taken by helicopter to the Moncton airport, then transported to hospital. He later died from his injuries.

The other man -- a 57-year-old -- was conscious when rescued but in shock. He remains in hospital.

RCMP are still unsure why the men were in the water, adding there was no boat nearby. The investigation is ongoing.