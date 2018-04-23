

CTV Atlantic





The parking lot of a business plaza in Dartmouth is taped off as police investigate a shooting.

Police were called to the scene at 114 Woodlawn Road just before 3:30 p.m. Monday.

Details are few at this time, but police say a man, in his twenties, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

The investigation is ongoing as officers remain on the scene.