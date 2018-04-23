Featured
One man in hospital after daytime shooting
CTV Atlantic
Published Monday, April 23, 2018 4:20PM ADT
Last Updated Monday, April 23, 2018 7:18PM ADT
The parking lot of a business plaza in Dartmouth is taped off as police investigate a shooting.
Police were called to the scene at 114 Woodlawn Road just before 3:30 p.m. Monday.
Details are few at this time, but police say a man, in his twenties, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
The investigation is ongoing as officers remain on the scene.