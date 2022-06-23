One man in hospital following shooting in Bedford, N.S.

A man is in hospital following a shooting in Bedford, N.S., Wednesday night.

Police were called to Duke Street near Damascus road close to the entrance of the Bedford Commons shopping district at about 11 p.m. for reports of gunfire hitting a vehicle with a person inside.

According to a Halifax Regional Police news release, when officers arrived, they found a man with apparent gunshot wounds, and a white pick-up truck that appeared to have been shot.

The man was taken to the Queen Elizabeth II Health Sciences Centre in Halifax with non-life-threatening injuries, but will require surgery.

Police say this is not believed to be a random act, and there is no ongoing risk to the public.

Members of the Halifax Police Criminal Investigative Division, Forensic Identification Services and the K-9 Unit are working on the investigation.