

CTV Atlantic





BELLEVILLE NORTH, N.S. - A 57-year-old man from Clarks Harbour is dead after a single vehicle collision occurred last night on Highways 103 in Belleville North, Nova Scotia.

Just before 10:30 p.m. Yarmouth Rural RCMP responded to a call that a car had left the highway, striking a tree.

A female passenger, also from Clarks Harbour, was taken to Yarmouth Regional Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

RCMP collision analysts were on scene collecting evidence and the investigation is ongoing.