Featured
One man is dead after car leaves highway, striking tree
CTV Atlantic
Published Sunday, July 15, 2018 11:54AM ADT
Last Updated Sunday, July 15, 2018 11:57AM ADT
BELLEVILLE NORTH, N.S. - A 57-year-old man from Clarks Harbour is dead after a single vehicle collision occurred last night on Highways 103 in Belleville North, Nova Scotia.
Just before 10:30 p.m. Yarmouth Rural RCMP responded to a call that a car had left the highway, striking a tree.
A female passenger, also from Clarks Harbour, was taken to Yarmouth Regional Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
RCMP collision analysts were on scene collecting evidence and the investigation is ongoing.