One man sent to hospital following shooting in Halifax's north end, police looking for suspect

Halifax Regional Police is investigating a shooting that happened in the city’s north end Thursday morning.

Police responded to a report of an injured person in the 3600 block of Rosemeade Avenue around 7:30 a.m.

When police arrived, they say officers found a man with gunshot wounds.

The force says two men, who are believed to be known to each other, were in a dispute when one of them shot the other.

The victim was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers remain in the area and are looking for the suspect.

Police describe the suspect as a white man with short, dark hair. He was wearing a beige cardigan over a white shirt, dark baggy pants, grey shoes and carrying a grey shoulder bag.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Schools in hold-and-secure

Halifax Regional Centre for Education (HRCE) says two schools in the area are in a hold-and-secure until further notice.

Lindsey Bunin, communications officer for HRCE, says principals are at St. Stephen’s Elementary and Highland Park Junior High and are bringing students who have already arrived into the buildings.

