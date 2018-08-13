

CTV Atlantic





One man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after two “personal watercraft” collided off Charlottetown Harbour.

The RCMP, Canadian Coast Guard, and Island EMS responded to the collision shortly after 6 p.m. Sunday.

Police say the operators of both watercraft - a 21-year-old man and a 22-year-old man - were taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

One man sustained life-threatening injuries while the second man wasn’t physically injured and was released from hospital.

Police are investigating the cause of the collision.