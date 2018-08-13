Featured
One man seriously injured after two watercraft collide in Charlottetown
One man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after two “personal watercraft” collided off Charlottetown Harbour.
The RCMP, Canadian Coast Guard, and Island EMS responded to the collision shortly after 6 p.m. Sunday.
Police say the operators of both watercraft - a 21-year-old man and a 22-year-old man - were taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital.
One man sustained life-threatening injuries while the second man wasn’t physically injured and was released from hospital.
Police are investigating the cause of the collision.