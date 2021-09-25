HALIFAX -- Prince Edward Island announced one new COVID-19 case on Saturday.

The individual is in their 20s and the case is under investigation.

Prince Edward Island has 40 active cases of COVID-19 and has had 294 positive cases since the pandemic begun.

Due to rising case counts in Atlantic Canada, Prince Edward Island asking residents to avoid out of province travel unless necessary.

"Now is not the time for non-essential travel. To protect ourselves and our community it is extremely important to get vaccinated against COVID-19, to be tested if you are experiencing even mild symptoms, and to keep your circle of contacts small," Dr. Heather Morrison, chief public health officer, said in a release.

Along with current testing and isolation requirements, the province is increasing testing at points of entry for travellers who have at least one dose of the vaccine. Those entering P.E.I. who are not vaccinated are required to self-isolate for eight days and have a negative COVID-19 test on the eighth day.

Anyone who has travelled to New Brunswick for less than 48-hours is to be tested upon the fourth and eighth day of return. Those who had been in the province longer than 48-hours will be asked to get tested at entry points and on day four and day eight of return.

Residents travelling out of the province for essential purposes are to follow routine public health measures including any testing and isolation requirements when returning to P.E.I.

Children under the age of 12 will continue to be tested at entry points or before returning to school and regular intervals.

The hours of Charlottetown's COVID-19 drop in clinic will be extended on Saturday until 4 p.m.

As of Wednesday, a total of 251,706 doses of vaccine have been administered. On P.E.I. 93.2 per cent of the eligible population have received at least one dose of vaccine and 85.7 per cent received two doses.

Those 12-years-old and over can drop in to receive their COVID-19 vaccination at one of the Health P.E.I. vaccination clinics. Anyone 18 or older can also visit one of the 28 partner pharmacies across the province.

Anyone experiencing COVID-19 symptoms should get tested even after a previous negative test, and self-isolate until the results come back.