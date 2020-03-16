HALIFAX -- New Brunswick’s chief medical officer of health, Dr. Jennifer Russell, has announced a new presumptive case of COVID-19 in the province.

The new presumptive case is said to be a woman in her 20s who recently travelled to Greece; bringing the number of presumptive or positive cases in New Brunswick to seven.

“The time is now for all to act to limit the spread of this virus,” said Russell at a news conference Monday afternoon.

Russell stressed the importance of social-distancing and proper hygiene in preventing the spread of the novel coronavirus. In addition, she encouraged private-sector companies to allow employees to work from home.

She also advised companies including arcades, bars, dance clubs and restaurants to take caution.

“We must work together to flatten the curve of this epidemic,” said Russell.

Additionally, Russell discouraged travel and asked residents to postpone travel plans.

Horizon Health's chief of staff, Dr. John Dornan, also spoke at Monday's news conference, saying its facilities are reducing surgical access only to people who need it "today" – including cancer/limb-saving emergencies and other serious incidents. He noted the case is the same for its ambulatory clinics.

Public Health is also asking restaurant owners to limit the number of customers to 50 per cent of the capacity of their dining areas. Take-out orders, deliveries and drive-through services are permitted.

Blaine Higgs was present at the conference and said an all-party committee will meet on Tuesday at legislature, but only 15 members will attend and they will have plenty of distance from each other.

They will be able to spread out.

More to come...