One of the main routes connecting Halifax, Dartmouth to close most weekends this June

One of the main routes connecting Dartmouth, N.S., and Halifax, N.S., will be closed most weekends this June.

A. Murray MacKay Bridge closures

A news release from Halifax Harbour Bridges (HHB) says the A. Murray MacKay Bridge will be closed for four weekends to allow maintenance and inspection projects to be completed that can't be done while the bridge is open to traffic.

“We understand traffic disruptions occur any time we close a bridge – or even close a lane – so we only take these measures when there is no other way to do the work safely and efficiently,” says Halifax Harbour Bridges CEO Tony Wright.

“However, as our bridges age, more maintenance is needed to help extend the service life of these structures. Closures are inevitable.”

The MacKay Bridge will be closed on the following dates:

7 p.m. Friday, June 7 to 5:30 a.m. Monday, June 10

7 p.m. Friday, June 14 to 5:30 a.m. Monday, June 17

7 p.m. Friday, June 21 to 5:30 a.m. Monday, June 24

7 p.m. Friday, July 5 to 5:30 a.m. Monday, July 8

The bridge commission warns the closure will cause traffic delays and heavier than usual traffic on the Angus L. MacDonald Bridge.

Communications manager Steve Proctor said they have set aside a $5.8 million budget for the bridge work. Crews will replace and re-asphalt the centre south lane on the bridge and perform inspections.

"We don’t do it lightly but there’s bridge work we can’t do in winter and can’t do at night," he said. "We're trying to get as much done as possible."

Angus L. Macdonald Bridge closures

The Macdonald Bridge will also close for maintenance work according to the bridge commission, but only for one weekend.

That closure is scheduled for:

7 p.m. Friday. Aug. 16 to 5:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 19

HHB says the Macdonald Bridge will also be closed during the following times:

Sunday, May 19 from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. as part of the Blue Nose Marathon route

Sunday, Aug. 4 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for MACPASS Miles road races and Bridgewalk 2024

Monday, Aug. 5 from 7:30 a.m. to noon as part of the Natal Day Parade route

Anyone with a MACPASS app will be notified of any bridge closures or restrictions.

HHB also announces closures on its social media sites and on its message boards around the Halifax Regional Municipality.

Consider another route

The bridge commission suggests drivers take alternate routes or arrange travel around the closure times.

"Allow extra time to cross the Macdonald Bridge, avoid peak travel hours, use buses and ferries, or leave your vehicle at home and use the pedestrian walkway or bicycle lane on the Macdonald, instead," reads the release.

Proctor noted such closures will continue as the bridges get older and require further maintenance.

Live traffic conditions on the bridges can be viewed on the HHB's website or the MACPASS app.

For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.