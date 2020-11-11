SAINT JOHN, N.B. -- The RCMP say a 13-year-old boy from Chamcook, N.B., who had been reported missing on Nov. 5 has been found safe.

Police said they are still looking for 13-year-old Jakob Burns and 14-year-old Margaret (Maggie) Kiley.

The three teens were believed to be in the Saint John, N.B., area and had allegedly been avoiding authorities.

Cpl. Brent Allaby with the St. Stephen RCMP said Tuesday that the teens had been messaging their friends and family.

He said the two boys drove to Saint John in a black Saab convertible, which was found by police on Sunday.

Police say they are working with the families of Burns and Kiley to confirm the well-being of the teenagers.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 11, 2020.