One person charged after North Preston man shot with pellet gun: RCMP

An RCMP vehicle is seen in an undated photo. An RCMP vehicle is seen in an undated photo.

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Uvalde schools suspend entire police force after outrage

Uvalde's school district on Friday pulled its embattled campus police force off the job following a wave of new outrage over the hiring of a former state trooper who was part of the hesitant law enforcement response during the May shooting at Robb Elementary School.

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island