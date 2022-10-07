One person charged after North Preston man shot with pellet gun: RCMP

A 21-year-old Nova Scotia man is facing several charges after police say he fired a pellet gun at another person in North Preston on Thursday.

Around 10:30 p.m., officers from the Halifax District RCMP responded to a report of an assault with a weapon in progress at a home on Clarence Street.

According to police, the two men, who knew each other, had a heated argument which resulted in a weapon being discharged.

Police say the victim, a 20-year-old man, suffered minor injuries but denied medical treatment.

A short time later, police located and arrested the suspect nearby. During the course of the arrest, police found and seized a pellet gun.

Tyrese Byrne has been charged with:

Assault with a weapon

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

Uttering threats

Using an imitation firearm in the commission of an offence

Causing bodily harm with intent with an air gun or pistol

Byrne was held in custody and was set to appear in Dartmouth provincial court Friday.