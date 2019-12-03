HALIFAX -- One person has died after an ambulance and car collided on Highway 101 in Kentville, N.S.

The RCMP responded to the head-on collision between exits 13 and 14 early Tuesday morning.

Few details have been released, but police confirm one person was killed in the crash.

Police haven’t said whether the victim was inside the ambulance or the car.

Highway 101 was closed between exits 13 and 14 for several hours Tuesday. It has since reopened.

There is no word on a cause at this time, but roads in the area were slippery Tuesday morning.