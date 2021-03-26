HALIFAX -- Fire departments in Nova Scotia were busy Friday evening responding to a number of calls of buildings struck by lightning -- with several catching on fire -- and one reported death.

That fatality is in the Halifax area, where fire crews have been on the scene of a house fire on Buckingham Drive in Stillwater Lake.

Halifax Fire and Emergency says the call came in just before 8 p.m.

The home was occupied and officials say an adult has died. Another person was taken to hospital suffering smoke inhalation.

The fire department says the house has also been severely damaged.

The cause is under investigation.

In Lunenburg County, Nova Scotia RCMP and firefighters responded around 7:30 p.m. to a fire at St. Marks Place, a church converted into an event space.

It's located in the 5500 block of Highway 332 near Middle LaHave.

RCMP closed the highway down from Grimm Road to the LaHave ferry to allow crews to do their work. An RCMP spokesperson says no injuries have been reported and extent of damage is not known.