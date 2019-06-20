

One person has died following a two-vehicle collision on Highway 7 in Salt Springs, N.S.

RCMP received the call around 4:20 p.m. on Thursday.

A passenger of one of the vehicles involved was pronounced dead at the scene.

Highway 7 between Salt Springs, N.S. and Lochaber, N.S. has been closed. It is expected to reopen in several hours.

People travelling through that area are asked to use either Highway 316 through Goshen, N.S., or Addington Forks Road to avoid the road closure.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.