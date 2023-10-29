ATLANTIC
    • One person dead, another injured, following collision in Nova Scotia's Kings County

    Emergency crews were called to a two-vehicle collision on Middle Dyke Rd. in Chipmans Corner around 5:15 p.m. (Photo Courtesy: Bill Roberts) Emergency crews were called to a two-vehicle collision on Middle Dyke Rd. in Chipmans Corner around 5:15 p.m. (Photo Courtesy: Bill Roberts)

    One person was killed after a pickup truck collided with an SUV in Nova Scotia’s Kings County late Saturday afternoon.

    Emergency crews were called to a two-vehicle collision on Middle Dyke Rd. in Chipmans Corner around 5:15 p.m.

    Police say a pickup truck was travelling north when it crossed over the centre lane and collided head on with an SUV.

    The driver, and sole occupant, of the pickup truck was pronounced dead at the scene.

    A 75-year-old North Kentville, N.S. woman, who was driving the SUV, was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

    The road was closed for several hours as a collision reconstructionist remained at the scene.

    The investigation is ongoing.

