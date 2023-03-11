One person dead following a fatal crash in N.B.: RCMP

An individual is dead following a single-vehicle crash in Black River Bridge, N.B.

Members of the Richibucto RCMP, as well as firefighters and paramedics, responded to the crash on Route 117, around 2:00 a.m., Saturday.

Police believe the crash happened when the driver lost control of the vehicle and left the roadway.

The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy is scheduled to determine the identity of the individual and the exact cause of death.

The investigation is ongoing.