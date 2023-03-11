One person dead following crash in Black River Bridge: N.B. RCMP
A person is dead following a single-vehicle crash in Black River Bridge, N.B.
Members of the Richibucto RCMP, as well as firefighters and paramedics, responded to the crash on Route 117 around 2 a.m. Saturday.
Police believe the crash happened when the driver lost control of their vehicle and left the road.
The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.
An autopsy is scheduled to determine their identity and exact cause of death.
The investigation is ongoing.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
5 things to know for Monday, March 13, 2023
'Everything Everywhere All at Once' dominates at the Oscars, a new parental benefit will be arriving 'in the coming months,' and Canada's banking regulator seizes assets from Silicon Valley Bank's Toronto branch. Here's what you need to know to start your day.
New parental benefit will be arriving 'in the coming months'
The federal government is preparing to implement a new parental benefit that will offer parents who adopt or grow their families with the help of a surrogate more time at home with their baby, CTV News has learned.
Top moments from this year's Oscars
'Everything Everywhere All at Once' cleans up, Jimmy Kimmel's witty hosting, Hugh Grant's awkward interview on the red carpet and several Canadians winning awards are the some of the best moments from this year's Oscars.
BBC reverses Gary Lineker suspension for Twitter post
Gary Lineker will return to the airwaves after the BBC reversed the former soccer great's suspension on Monday for a tweet that had criticized the U.K. government's new migration policy.
'A monster in uniform': How police failures allowed an elite U.K. officer to commit multiple sex offences
A serial sex offender is now behind bars, but his ability to evade justice has only fuelled a growing distrust and anger toward police in the United Kingdom. How may failures have prevented David Carrick from being stopped sooner?
Canadian regulator seizes assets of Toronto branch of Silicon Valley Bank
Canada’s banking regulator says it has temporarily seized assets of the Canadian branch of Silicon Valley Bank.
U.S., South Korea hold drills as North sub test-fires missiles
The South Korean and U.S. militaries launched their biggest joint military exercises in years Monday, as North Korea said it conducted submarine-launched cruise missile tests in apparent protest of the drills it views as an invasion rehearsal.
Iran judiciary chief: 22,000 arrested in protests pardoned
Iran announced Monday that the country's supreme leader has pardoned 22,000 people arrested in the recent anti-government protests that swept the Islamic Republic. There was no immediate independent confirmation of the mass release.
'Everything Everywhere All at Once' caps off dominating night at Oscars with best picture win
The metaphysical multiverse comedy 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' wrapped its fingers around Hollywood's top prize Sunday, winning best picture at the 95th Academy Awards, along with awards for Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan and Jamie Lee Curtis.
Toronto
-
Millard, Smich bring appeals before Ontario's highest court in Bosma, Babcock murders
Ontario's highest court is set to hear appeals of the two men convicted of the high-profile murders of Tim Bosma and Laura Babcock.
-
Things to do with the kids around the GTA this March Break
March Break is here for thousands of students in the Greater Toronto Area and there is a slew of offerings on-hand across the GTA to help answer the question ‘what do we do?’
-
Ontario municipalities feel impacts of housing law, worry over little audit progress
It has been more than three months since Ontario promised to make municipalities 'whole' on a loss of development charge revenue due to a new provincial law, and they say they're concerned they've seen little to no movement.
Calgary
-
Proposed 'safe and inclusive' bylaw to protect LGBTQ2+ community to be debated Tuesday
A series of protests against Drag Queen story hours in recent weeks has made the city of Calgary act to try and stop them.
-
Flash mob takes over Central Library to sing opening song to 1988 Olympics
A Calgary Choir is marking the 35th anniversary of the 1988 Winter Olympic Games in our city.
-
'My secret is no secret': Calgary's Kitty Reeves turns 100 years old
It was a very happy 100th birthday for Kitty Reeves Friday.
Montreal
-
Montreal voters head to the polls in hotly contested by-election
It's by-election day in the Montreal riding of Saint-Henri-Sainte-Anne, where a heated battle is expected between the Liberal Party and Québec Solidaire. Eleven candidates are running in this race, which was launched about a month ago following the departure of former Liberal leader Dominique Anglade last December.
-
Quebec English-language college concerned courses will be cut due to Bill 96 implementation
English-speaking CEGEPs in Quebec may have to cut their language programs because of the province's new French-language law (Bill-96). The change will see students taking more French courses and leaving out other languages, which means language departments at English colleges such as Vanier College may be in jeopardy.
-
Quebec adding 367 100-kilowatt charging stations at 131 sites
The Quebec government is investing nearly $60 million to increase its current network of direct current charging stations (DCS) for electric vehicles by 30 per cent to more than 1,200. In a news release, Environment Minister Benoit Charette said Monday that 367 charging stations of 100 kilowatts or more will be distributed across 131 sites in the province and will be added to Hydro-Quebec's electric circuit network.
Edmonton
-
Kearl oilsands leak exposes gaps in how Alberta and Canada oversee industry: experts
Recent leaks of toxic tailings from northern Alberta oilsands mines have revealed serious flaws in how Canada and Alberta look after the environment, observers say.
-
Musicians face-off against hockey stars in 'quintessential Canadiana' Juno Cup celebration
A group of Canadian hockey stars took on Juno-nominated musicians in Edmonton Sunday, with the artists winning 4-3.
-
North Edmonton apartment complex evacuated after Sunday fire
One man was taken to hospital after an apartment fire in north Edmonton Sunday morning.
Northern Ontario
-
First Nation communities come together despite the loss of a sacred headdress
Nipissing First Nation's "sacred and ceremonial" headdress was stolen Saturday ahead of the LNHL hockey tournament but the host nation is moving forward to celebrate their culture and youth sports with other nations across Ontario.
-
Cashback, reward apps helping Canadians save, but where is the data going?
Some Canadians are using apps to save on their grocery bills and trips to the mall. But perks are often offered in exchange for tracking purchases or completing surveys. So, where does this information go and who is really profiting from it?
-
A new urine test can detect bladder cancer up to 12 years before diagnosis: study
A simple urine test may be able to detect bladder cancer years before any symptoms show up due to genetic mutations, according to a new study.
London
-
London police to update Kipps Lane incident Monday morning
London police will hold a news conference Monday morning after a death, a standoff and injuries to two police officers over the weekend. The 12-hour standoff happened at 621 Kipps Ln. after a man barricaded himself in an apartment unit on the sixth floor.
-
Injuries reported after Saugeen First Nations fire
The Ontario Fire Marshal’s office has been called in after a fire at Saugeen First Nations. Around 8:45 p.m. on March 10, OPP and South Bruce Peninsula fire crews responded to a structure fire on Eagle Street.
-
Family in mourning after hours-long standoff leaves one deceased in London, Ont.; murder charges laid
UPDATE I LPS has charged 42-year-old Adrian Neil Campbell with second degree murder and two counts of attempted murder. Additional details will be released on Monday during a press conference with LPS Acting Chief Trish McIntyre.
Winnipeg
-
Gushue defeats Dunstone 7-5 to repeat as Brier champ
Brad Gushue is the winner of the Canadian men's curling championship.
-
Manitoba government makes another anti-crime announcement, focus on child abuse
WINNIPEG -- The Manitoba government is spending $2.1 million on a new child abuse investigative unit.
-
'Everything Everywhere All at Once' caps off dominating night at Oscars with best picture win
The metaphysical multiverse comedy 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' wrapped its fingers around Hollywood's top prize Sunday, winning best picture at the 95th Academy Awards, along with awards for Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan and Jamie Lee Curtis.
Ottawa
-
Residents protest tree cutting near Tewin development in Ottawa's southeast end
Ottawa residents are speaking out against plans to cut down a large swath of trees in the rural southeast end of the city near the Tewin lands.
-
Carleton Ravens sweep basketball championships
The Carleton Ravens men's and women's basketball teams won the U Sports national championships on Sunday.
-
Centretown porch pirate caught on video
A post on Reddit called "Centretown Porch Pirate" shows a man walking up to the door of an Ottawa home and then walking away with a delivery box.
Saskatoon
-
'Things are a little more expensive': Vendors at Saskatoon Homestyles event seeing rising input costs
As thousands of people walked through the doors of the Homestyles show at Praireland Park, inflation wasn’t far behind.
-
Saskatoon fire crews battle blaze at former site of Village Green Thrift Shop
Saskatoon firefighters were called to a blaze at the former site of the Village Green Thrift Shop on Sunday.
-
'Here for a good time': Western Canada’s largest cheerleading competition descends on Warman, Sask.
Over 2,500 athletes turned out to compete in the 16th annual Warman Cheer Classic.
Vancouver
-
More support needed in B.C. cancer plan for those without family doctors, advocates say
B.C.’s cancer care plan doesn’t go far enough to address the nearly one million British Columbians without a family doctor who need access to cancer screenings, according to a patient advocacy group and some doctors.
-
Time change debate 'déjà vu' as B.C. springs forward
On Sunday, British Columbia switched back to daylight time. And just like clockwork, the debate over springing forward and falling back is back on.
-
Weekly Vancouver floor hockey game comes to an end after 59 years
For nearly six decades, a group of men has come together on Friday nights to play floor hockey in a Vancouver school gym. This week however, was their last hurrah.
Regina
-
'Telling the Saskatchewan story': Sask. film and television industry expanding following incentive increases
Nearly a year after the return of film and television production incentives to Saskatchewan, the industry is reaping the benefits of added opportunity.
-
'Happy and proud': Regina's Ukrainian community comes together for Tavria Festival
The Tavria Festival made its return to the Regina Performing Arts Centre over the weekend, offering a much needed celebration of culture and community as war continues to wage in Ukraine.
-
Regina police charge 2 people following alleged robbery, forcible confinement
A man and a woman in Regina face multiple charges after an alleged robbery and forcible confinement incident.
Vancouver Island
-
Greater Victoria bus drivers' union reaches tentative agreement with BC Transit
Greater Victoria transit workers who have been without a contract for nearly a year may soon get a new one.
-
Rally held for North Island health care
North Island residents gathered in Port McNeill Saturday morning to show their support for health-care workers and voice their frustration with the provincial government's response to staff shortages in the region.
-
Hugging cat befriends dog missing both front legs in Victoria
Katie Thorne's cat Otis loves to hug, so naturally that's how he greeted her new, two-legged dog named Mama Roo.