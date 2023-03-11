One person dead following crash in Black River Bridge: N.B. RCMP

A person is dead following a single-vehicle crash in Black River Bridge, N.B.

Members of the Richibucto RCMP, as well as firefighters and paramedics, responded to the crash on Route 117 around 2 a.m. Saturday.

Police believe the crash happened when the driver lost control of their vehicle and left the road.

The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy is scheduled to determine their identity and exact cause of death.

The investigation is ongoing.