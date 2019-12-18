One person dead following Saint John house fire
Published Wednesday, December 18, 2019 3:52PM AST
SAINT JOHN -- One person is dead following a house fire in Saint John.
Emergency crews were called to the home on Loyalist Lane just before 1 p.m. Wednesday.
Police say smoke was rolling out of the home when firefighters arrived on scene.
One person managed to escape with minor injuries, but one person was killed in the fire.
Police haven’t released any details about the victim.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.