One person dead, others in hospital following 2 crashes on N.S. Highway 102

One man is dead and several others are in hospital after two separate crashes on Nova Scotia Highway 102 Monday morning.

Police, fire and EHS responded to the first crash in the northbound lanes of Highway 102 in Alton around 10:20 a.m.

Police learned that a snow plow, and two transport trucks were travelling north on the highway when one of the transport trucks collided with the snow plow, followed by the second transport truck.

RCMP says the snow plow left the road and ended up in the dich, while the transport truck that collided with the plow stopped on the road, and the other transport truck pulled over.

The driver of the transport truck that collided with the plow, a 67-year-old Kings County man, suffered serious injuries and was transported to hospital by LifeFlight.

The driver of the snow plow, a 38-year-old Colchester County man, suffered injuries and was transported to hospital by ambulance. The driver of the second transport truck was uninjured.

A little more than an hour later, while police were still on the scene, a second crash was reported in the northbound lanes of Highway 102 in Stewiacke.

Police learned that two vehicles, a minivan and a car, were slowing down due to traffic being backed up from the first collision in Alton. As the vehicles slowed down, they collided, resulting in damage to both vehicles. Police, fire and EHS responded.

RCMP says the driver of the car, a 48-year-old Colchester County man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the minivan, a 48-year-old Ontario man, and the passenger, a 13-year-old, both suffered injuries and were transported to hospital by ambulance.

An RCMP collision reconstructionist attended both scenes and both investigations are ongoing.

The northbound lanes of Highway 102 were closed from exits nine to 12 for several hours, but have since reopened.