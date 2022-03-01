One person dead, others in hospital following 2 crashes on N.S. Highway 102
One man is dead and several others are in hospital after two separate crashes on Nova Scotia Highway 102 Monday morning.
Police, fire and EHS responded to the first crash in the northbound lanes of Highway 102 in Alton around 10:20 a.m.
Police learned that a snow plow, and two transport trucks were travelling north on the highway when one of the transport trucks collided with the snow plow, followed by the second transport truck.
RCMP says the snow plow left the road and ended up in the dich, while the transport truck that collided with the plow stopped on the road, and the other transport truck pulled over.
The driver of the transport truck that collided with the plow, a 67-year-old Kings County man, suffered serious injuries and was transported to hospital by LifeFlight.
The driver of the snow plow, a 38-year-old Colchester County man, suffered injuries and was transported to hospital by ambulance. The driver of the second transport truck was uninjured.
A little more than an hour later, while police were still on the scene, a second crash was reported in the northbound lanes of Highway 102 in Stewiacke.
Police learned that two vehicles, a minivan and a car, were slowing down due to traffic being backed up from the first collision in Alton. As the vehicles slowed down, they collided, resulting in damage to both vehicles. Police, fire and EHS responded.
RCMP says the driver of the car, a 48-year-old Colchester County man, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the minivan, a 48-year-old Ontario man, and the passenger, a 13-year-old, both suffered injuries and were transported to hospital by ambulance.
An RCMP collision reconstructionist attended both scenes and both investigations are ongoing.
The northbound lanes of Highway 102 were closed from exits nine to 12 for several hours, but have since reopened.
Atlantic Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Russia takes aim at urban areas; Biden vows Putin will 'pay'
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Freeland says Putin's become an international pariah, further sanctions coming
Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland says the Canadian government will be imposing more sanctions on the Russian economy 'in the coming days,' intended to choke off the country's ability to further fund its war against Ukraine.
WATCH LIVE | Russia takes aim at urban areas; Biden vows Putin will 'pay'
Russian forces escalated their attacks on crowded urban areas Tuesday in what Ukraine’s leader called a blatant campaign of terror, while U.S. President Joe Biden vowed to make his Russian counterpart 'pay a price' for the invasion.
'I was sad yesterday, I'm angry today': Refugees describe leaving Ukraine
More than half a million people have fled west from Ukraine, their lives turned upside-down in an instant when Russia launched its invasion of the country.
Live updates: Russia being banned from U.S. airspace
U.S. President Joe Biden plans two announce that the U.S. is banning Russian planes from its airspace in retaliation for the Ukraine invasion, according to two people familiar with the matter.
Biden vows to check Russian aggression, fight inflation
Addressing a concerned nation and anxious world, U.S. President Joe Biden vowed in his first State of the Union address Tuesday night to check Russian aggression in Ukraine, tame soaring U.S. inflation and deal with the fading but still dangerous coronavirus.
What are thermobaric weapons?
Known as vacuum bombs, aerosol bombs, or fuel-air explosives, thermobaric weapons use oxygen from the surrounding air to create massive, high-temperature explosions.
Ukrainian volunteers turn excess steel into anti-tank obstacles
Ukrainian workers are joining the war effort by turning an old steel plant into a factory for anti-tank obstacles.
'Wars are won by people who show up': Foreign fighters head to Ukraine
After Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky issued a call to arms for any foreigners who wish to help his country fight the Russian invasion, a wave of volunteers have taken up the call – many with little to no military training.
Russian companies sanctioned by Canada include big banks and a diamond mining giant
CTVNews.ca analyzed the financial data of the 32 Russian corporations facing sanctions from Canada after Russia invaded Ukraine, and found that more than half include some of the country's biggest banks.
Toronto
-
Are you allowed to refuse to return to in-person work? A lawyer explains
Millions of people have been working from home since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Can you be fired from your job if you refuse to go back into the office?
-
Naloxone kits could be required at some Ontario workplaces as opioid-related deaths continue to climb
The Ontario government is introducing legislation that would require some workplaces to carry Naloxone kits.
-
Gas prices in Ontario set to soar this week to 'a price we have never seen'
Gas prices in Ontario are set to hit another record this week, one expert says.
Calgary
-
As CPS launches fraud prevention campaign, alleged Syryda complainants continue to come forward
As March is "national fraud prevention month" Calgary police are educating the public about scams, meanwhile a growing number of people allege they have been victimized by a Calgary man charged for fraudulent activity.
-
'Gong Show': Gondek slams Kenney, claiming government overreach
The provinces mask mandate was lifted Tuesday but it remains in place in facilities the province considers high-risk, including healthcare facilities, long-term care homes, and public transit.
-
Red-hot Flames take down Wild again 5-1 for 12th win in 13
Matthew Tkachuk scored 72 seconds into the game and the streaking Calgary Flames beat Minnesota 5-1 on Tuesday night for their second consecutive victory over the Wild.
Montreal
-
Quebec man bids family goodbye as he flies home to Ukraine, saying 'I'm going to fight'
A 47-year-old musician and father living in Montreal's suburbs isn't the obvious choice for a soldier. Mykhailo Sulyma admits he's never borne arms, but he flew back to his native Ukraine on Monday to join the front lines of battle.
-
Judge rejects legal challenge to Quebec's vaccine passport
A Montreal judge has struck down a legal challenge of Quebec’s vaccine passport requirement, ruling it was not in the public’s interest to remove the passport and citing the fact that it will be lifted in a matter of weeks anyway.
-
Montreal man accused of spreading hate against Jews on far-right blog says it was a 'joke'
A Montreal man accused of fomenting hate against Jews testified in his own defence on Tuesday, arguing that the blog post at the heart of his trial was a 'joke' designed to upset people who are politically correct.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton boy, 10, has head injuries, broken arms after 'incident' on school bus
An Edmonton family is demanding answers after a 10-year-old boy with disabilities was dropped off from school with two broken arms and injuries to his head and face.
-
New LRT now running in downtown Edmonton, but still just for testing
Some brand-new LRT cars were rolling through downtown Edmonton Tuesday, but passengers are not allowed yet.
-
Alberta drops majority of COVID-19 rules, moves to prevent cities from instating own public health measures
Alberta's premier marked the second reopening of the province during the COVID-19 pandemic on Tuesday. At midnight on Tuesday, limits on social gatherings and large venue capacity, school and public masking requirements, and Alberta's mandatory work-from-home order expired.
Northern Ontario
-
Gas prices in Ontario set to soar this week to 'a price we have never seen'
Gas prices in Ontario are set to hit another record this week, one expert says.
-
Live updates: Russia being banned from U.S. airspace
U.S. President Joe Biden plans two announce that the U.S. is banning Russian planes from its airspace in retaliation for the Ukraine invasion, according to two people familiar with the matter.
-
'Our whole life is now in a hole': Northern Ont. family loses home to landslide
A family from the Township of Evanturel, a small northern Ontario community near the Quebec border, says it has lost everything after a terrifying landslide this past weekend.
London
-
Are you allowed to refuse to return to in-person work? A lawyer explains
Millions of people have been working from home since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Can you be fired from your job if you refuse to go back into the office?
-
Few London restaurants continue with proof of COVID-19 vaccination
This is the day many Ontario restaurants have been waiting for.
-
Will key interest rate hike help cool the housing market?
According to economists, a hike by the Bank of Canada to the key interest rate is highly probable
Winnipeg
-
Fire breaks out at Transcona-area school undergoing renovations: WFPS
Winnipeg crews spent part of Tuesday night battling a fire that broke out at a Transcona-area school that was under renovation.
-
Biden vows to check Russian aggression, fight inflation
Addressing a concerned nation and anxious world, U.S. President Joe Biden vowed in his first State of the Union address Tuesday night to check Russian aggression in Ukraine, tame soaring U.S. inflation and deal with the fading but still dangerous coronavirus.
-
Winnipeg's Ukrainian community collecting tactical gear, medical supplies for civilians defending against Russia
The organizer of a volunteer effort to collect tactical gear, medical supplies and other goods for Ukraine felt helpless and had to do something to support people in her home country defend themselves against Russia’s invasion.
Ottawa
-
Federal departments get go-ahead to bring more employees back to the office
Federal government departments are being given the go-ahead to welcome more employees back to the office after nearly two years of working from home.
-
'It is full-on war for nothing': Ottawa's Ukrainian community worries for family back home
Ukrainians in Ottawa with family back home describe the days since the Russian attacks began as 'a nightmare.'
-
Canadian troops set for Latvia unlikely to be deployed from CFB Petawawa
It appears Canadian Armed Forces members stationed in Petawawa will not initially be deployed to Europe.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. RCMP charge 3 people after finding fake ID, credit cards
Three people face multiple charges after two fraud investigations near Maidstone, Sask., according to RCMP.
-
Refs wanted: COVID-19 and verbal, emotional 'abuse' take toll on Sask. hockey leagues
The Saskatoon Minor Hockey Association has seen a 31 per cent drop in referees — to 185 from 270 — this season compared to two years ago.
-
Saskatoon police say officer was injured by thrown axe
Saskatoon police say an officer was injured by a man who threw an axe.
Vancouver
-
B.C. woman sues after husband dies of undiagnosed flesh-eating disease
A woman from Lake Country, B.C., filed a civil lawsuit against four doctors and a health authority after her husband, the father of her young son, died of flesh-eating disease.
-
Two men in B.C. 'weighed the risks,' now heading to Ukraine to fight Russian invasion
Two men – one Ukrainian, one Canadian – are preparing to travel from British Columbia to Ukraine to help fight off invading Russian forces.
-
Former Chilliwack, B.C., couple caring for war refugees in Ukraine
A couple formerly from Chilliwack, B.C., is on the ground in Ukraine, working to help people displaced by the Russian invasion.
Regina
-
Evraz Place name change not connected to Russian invasion of Ukraine: REAL
Regina Exhibition Association Limited (REAL) is planning to announce a new name for Evraz Place.
-
Wastewater data shows COVID-19 viral levels dropping, but Sask. not in the clear yet: researchers
Wastewater data shows COVID-19 viral levels dropping in four of Saskatchewan’s cities.
-
City of Regina bracing for another major snow event
The City of Regina has 50 pieces of snow clearing equipment prepared to roll out during a storm expected at the end of this week.
Vancouver Island
-
'I just think it's worth the risk': B.C. man quits job as he prepares to fight for Ukraine
A line cook from Powell River, B.C., quit his job and is putting his life on hold to fight Russian troops in war-torn Ukraine.
-
No new COVID-19 deaths reported on Vancouver Island: Health Ministry
No deaths related to COVID-19 were reported across B.C. over the past 24 hours, according to a statement from the Ministry of Health Tuesday.
-
Troubled Langford highrise set to reopen under new name
A beleaguered highrise apartment building in Langford, B.C., that was plagued by structural deficiencies has been renamed and is expected to reopen to renters starting in May.