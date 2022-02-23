One person dead, six in hospital following four-vehicle crash in Coldbrook, N.S.

One person is dead and six are in hospital following a four-vehicle crash in Coldbrook, N.S., says RCMP.

Kings District RCMP, fire and EHS responded to the multi-vehicle collision on Highway 101 around 8:15 p.m. Wednesday.

Police say a vehicle travelling west collided with another vehicle travelling east. Two other eastbound vehicles then crashed into the first two vehicles.

A total of eight people were involved in the collision, six of whom were transported to hospital with injuries. One was treated by EHS at the scene and released. The person in the westbound vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene, says RCMP.

The Kings County Hazmat team was also dispatched to the crash to deal with a fuel spill.

According to the fire department, there was a fire involving one of the vehicles.

Investigators are working with the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner’s Office to identify the deceased’s next of kin.

An RCMP collision reconstructionist attended the scene. Highway 101 was closed for about eight hours but has since reopened.