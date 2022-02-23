One person dead, six in hospital following four-vehicle crash in Coldbrook, N.S.

One person is dead and six are in hospital following a four-vehicle crash in Coldbrook, N.S., says RCMP. (Courtesy: Bill Roberts) One person is dead and six are in hospital following a four-vehicle crash in Coldbrook, N.S., says RCMP. (Courtesy: Bill Roberts)

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

WATCH LIVE

WATCH LIVE | Russia attacks Ukraine; peace in Europe 'shattered'

Russian troops launched a wide-ranging attack on Ukraine on Thursday, as President Vladimir Putin cast aside international condemnation and sanctions and warned other countries that any attempt to interfere would lead to 'consequences you have never seen.'

Smoke rise from an air defence base in the aftermath of an apparent Russian strike in Mariupol, Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. (AP / Evgeniy Maloletka)

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island