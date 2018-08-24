Featured
One person dead, two injured after head-on collision on N.S. highway
One person is dead and two others injured after a collision in Mills Section, N.S.
CTV Atlantic
Published Friday, August 24, 2018 5:22PM ADT
MILLS SECTION, N.S. - One person is dead and two others injured following a head-on collision on Highway 14 in Hants County.
RCMP responded to a call in Mill Section, N.S. about 15 kms from Windsor, just after 2 p.m. on Friday.
Police say their initial investigation indicates the collision was a head-on between a pick-up truck and a car.
The driver of the car, an adult female was pronounced dead at the scene, and a male passanger was taken to hospital by LifeFlight with life-threatening injuries.
The adult male driving the pickup truck was taken by EHS to a nearby hospital with undetermined injuries.
Highway 14 is expected to remain closed into the night as RCMP Collision Analysts assist in the investigation.