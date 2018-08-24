

CTV Atlantic





MILLS SECTION, N.S. - One person is dead and two others injured following a head-on collision on Highway 14 in Hants County.

RCMP responded to a call in Mill Section, N.S. about 15 kms from Windsor, just after 2 p.m. on Friday.

Police say their initial investigation indicates the collision was a head-on between a pick-up truck and a car.

The driver of the car, an adult female was pronounced dead at the scene, and a male passanger was taken to hospital by LifeFlight with life-threatening injuries.

The adult male driving the pickup truck was taken by EHS to a nearby hospital with undetermined injuries.

Highway 14 is expected to remain closed into the night as RCMP Collision Analysts assist in the investigation.