One person dies, two others in hospital after three-vehicle crash in Springfield, P.E.I.: RCMP
One person has died and two others are in hospital with serious injuries after a three-vehicle collision in Springfield, P.E.I.
First responders were called to the scene on Route 2 in Springfield at about 7:20 p.m. Friday.
Police believe the crash happened when a car crossed the centre line and struck a minivan travelling in the opposite direction. A third vehicle then went into the ditch and avoided the others.
An 80-year-old man died at the scene. The passenger, a woman whose age hasn’t been disclosed by police, is in hospital with serious injuries.
The man driving the second vehicle was taken to a hospital with life-threatening conditions.
Police say there the occupants of the third vehicle were not seriously hurt.
Police closed the road for about three hours to conduct the preliminary investigation. RCMP say drugs and alcohol do not appear to be a factor in the fatal collision.
An investigation into the crash is ongoing.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada sticking with 2050 net zero targets, but progress may come faster than expected, minister says
Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson says the federal government is not ruling out finding ways to achieve net zero sooner than the existing 2050 goal, but would not say whether there would be a definitive commitment to move up the target.
Huda Mukbil, CSIS's first Black Arab-Canadian Muslim, spy opens up about her fight against terrorism and discrimination
Huda Mukbil, Canada's first Black Arab-Canadian Muslim spy, opens up in her new book about life in the world of espionage and the discrimination she faced within the CSIS.
Increase in mosquitoes 'a trend' across Canada this year. Here's why
Mosquitoes have always been pesky, but this spring it seems the bloodsuckers are thirstier than ever, a trend one expert says is increasing.
Four kids and one man drown after Quebec fishing accident: provincial police
A fishing excursion ended in tragedy on Saturday when four children died in a village in northeastern Quebec, provincial police said.
China rebukes U.S., Canadian navies for Taiwan Strait transit
China's military rebuked the United States and Canada for 'deliberately provoking risk' after the countries' navies staged a rare joint sailing through the sensitive Taiwan Strait.
What to know as Prince Harry prepares for court fight with British tabloid publisher
Prince Harry is set to testify in the first of his five pending legal cases largely centred around battles with British tabloids. Opening statements are scheduled Monday in his case.
Apple is expected to unveil a sleek, pricey headset. Is it the device VR has been looking for?
Apple appears poised to unveil a long-rumoured headset that will place its users between the virtual and real world, while also testing the technology trendsetter's ability to popularize new-fangled devices after others failed to capture the public's imagination.
Ukrainian president says at least 500 children killed by war
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Sunday that Russia's war, now in its 16th month, has killed at least 500 Ukrainian children.
Indian railways official says error in signalling system led to crash that killed 275 people
The derailment in eastern India that killed 275 people and injured hundreds was caused by an error in the electronic signalling system that led a train to wrongly change tracks and crash into a freight train, officials said Sunday.
Toronto
-
Police release images of suspects wanted in serious assault in Toronto's Entertainment District
Police say they are searching for two men wanted in connection with a serious assault in the city’s Entertainment District this weekend.
-
Man seriously injured after downtown carjacking: Toronto police
Toronto police say a man was rushed to hospital with serious injuries after a carjacking in the city’s downtown core.
-
Police investigating after shooting victim walks into Toronto hospital
Police are investigating after a shooting victim walked into a Toronto hospital early Sunday morning.
Calgary
-
With oil prices slumping, OPEC+ producers weigh more production cuts
The major oil-producing countries led by Saudi Arabia and Russia are wrestling with whether to make another cut in supply to the global economy as the OPEC+ alliance struggles to prop up sagging oil prices that have been a boon to U.S. drivers and helped ease inflation worldwide.
-
Calgary Ukrainian Festival welcomes in thousands
Thousands of people are spending the weekend soaking up Ukrainian culture and welcoming new Canadians to the city.
-
Oil tanker breaks down in Egypt's Suez Canal, briefly disrupting traffic in the global waterway
A tanker transporting crude oil broke down in a single-lane part of Egypt's Suez Canal on Sunday, briefly disrupting traffic in the global waterway, Egyptian authorities said.
Montreal
-
Four kids and one man drown after Quebec fishing accident: provincial police
A fishing excursion ended in tragedy on Saturday when four children died in a village in northeastern Quebec, provincial police said.
-
Evacuations in Val-d'Or, Que. due to nearby forest fires, poor air quality
The City of Val-d'Or in Quebec's Abitibi-Témiscamingue region announced an emergency evacuation of several areas Saturday evening due to two nearby forest fires.
-
Increase in mosquitoes 'a trend' across Canada this year. Here's why
Mosquitoes have always been pesky, but this spring it seems the bloodsuckers are thirstier than ever, a trend one expert says is increasing.
Edmonton
-
Alberta state of emergency to expire Sunday: Officials
As of midnight Saturday, Alberta will no longer be under a provincial state of emergency.
-
'Some hugs and some paint': Local artists rally around painter after fire destroys artwork
A local artist is starting from scratch after a fire burnt down his garage with his supplies and artwork inside.
-
Young Master Club celebrates 16 years with Taekwondo demonstration
The Young Master Club celebrated its 16th anniversary with a Taekwondo festival at the Alberta Avenue Community League, where students showcased their techniques.
Northern Ontario
-
Currently 20 active forest fires in northeastern Ont.
There are 20 forest fires active in northeastern Ontario, including eight new confirmed fires reported Friday.
-
WATCH
WATCH | Wind turbine blaze 'contained' north of Goderich, Ont.
Todd Edginton could hardly believe his eyes when he looked out his back door to find a wind turbine on fire. He wasn’t alone, as people stopped just north of Goderich to see the spectacle unfold.
-
Here's what Nova Scotia's wildfires look like from outer space
Photos released by NASA taken from International Space Station show the immense scale of the wildfires in Nova Scotia, with billowing smoke engulfing the landscape.
London
-
Museum London honours the Afzaal family with a new exhibit
On Saturday, Museum London launched a brand-new display honouring the Afzaal Family
-
WATCH
WATCH | Wind turbine blaze 'contained' north of Goderich, Ont.
Todd Edginton could hardly believe his eyes when he looked out his back door to find a wind turbine on fire. He wasn’t alone, as people stopped just north of Goderich to see the spectacle unfold.
-
Teen taken to hospital after being struck by driver
A skateboarding teenager was taken to hospital after being hit by a driver in west London, Ont. on Saturday afternoon.
Winnipeg
-
'Such a proud day': Red River Metis vote on historic modern-day treaty
It was a historic day in Manitoba. From across Canada, an estimated 4,000 Manitoba Metis Federation (MMF) citizens showed up in person or online for an extraordinary general assembly.
-
Three teens arrested in connection to multiple St. Vital bear spray attacks
Three teenagers face robbery and assault charges after a pair of bear spray attacks in St. Vital Thursday evening.
-
'Extremely generous': Viral social media post gets Winnipeg man free wings for a year
Winnipegger Howie Prociuk was on a father/son trip south of the border to see the Toronto Blue Jays take on the Minnesota Twins in Minneapolis last month, when a funny thought occurred to him.
Ottawa
-
'Very good outcome' for sale of Ottawa Senators expected in the next few weeks, NHL Commissioner says
NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman says the process to sell the Ottawa Senators is moving forward as "quickly as possible," and the New York-based company overseeing the sale is advising to "expect a very good outcome in the next few weeks."
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | The 40th CHEO Telethon is today
The 40th CHEO Telethon will be on CTV Ottawa from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Last year's CHEO Telethon raised a record $11.8 million.
-
Motorcyclist killed in crash south of Ottawa
Emergency crews responded to the crash involving a motorcycle and a minivan on Donnelly Drive, west of Dwyer Hill Road, just after 5:30 p.m. Saturday.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon students say high school is censoring Pride week
Students at a Catholic school in Saskatoon say their high school is restricting and censoring Pride week celebrations.
-
Admission by donation takes effect for Saskatoon’s Diefenbaker Canada Centre
The University of Saskatchewan Diefenbaker Canada Centre (DCC) will be switching to admission by donation for guests and visitors.
-
May mosquito counts nearly double 10-year average for Saskatoon
The City of Saskatoon’s mosquito counts are up this May, but it’s still too early to tell how many will invade this summer.
Vancouver
-
Toddler nearly drowns in Cultus Lake
A young boy has been hospitalized after falling into Cultus Lake earlier this week.
-
BASE jumper rescued from Stawamus Chief after crashing into cliff
A BASE jumper was rescued from a ledge after he crashed on the Stawamus Chief Saturday morning.
-
2 arrested, 2 knives seized after attempted robbery near Metrotown SkyTrain station: RCMP
Two people are in custody after a report of an assault with a weapon near the Metrotown SkyTrain station Saturday morning, Burnaby RCMP say.
Regina
-
Environment Canada warns of potential for severe thunderstorms across Saskatchewan
Canada's national weather service is yet again warning Saskatchewan residents of the threat of severe thunderstorms and tornadoes across the province.
-
'Wonderful work of art': Regina Grandmothers 4 Grandmothers mark $1M fundraising milestone
For years Grandmothers 4 Grandmothers in Regina have helped make an impact across the globe. Now they celebrate a monumental milestone, marking $1 million raised.
-
Connor Bedard marks historic win at Canadian Hockey League Awards
Connor Bedard, Regina Pats captain and highly anticipated first round NHL draft pick, marked his final hat trick in junior hockey on Saturday.
Vancouver Island
-
'We drop silver and you find it': Nanaimo silversmiths create treasure hunt on Vancouver Island
Two silversmiths from Nanaimo are hiding their hand-poured silver creations in local parks for people to go out and find.
-
Disease and climate change put pressure on bees and their keepers: apiary inspector
Without bees, there is no food, so keeping hives healthy is of utmost importance. That job is becoming more difficult thanks to an outbreak of disease and the effects of climate change.
-
Woman missing for over 2 weeks may be traveling across B.C.: Sidney RCMP
Mounties are seeking the public’s help to locate Nancy Wilde, who was last seen on May 17.