One person dies, two others in hospital after three-vehicle crash in Springfield, P.E.I.: RCMP

One person has died and two others are in hospital with serious injuries after a three-vehicle collision in Springfield, P.E.I.

First responders were called to the scene on Route 2 in Springfield at about 7:20 p.m. Friday.

Police believe the crash happened when a car crossed the centre line and struck a minivan travelling in the opposite direction. A third vehicle then went into the ditch and avoided the others.

An 80-year-old man died at the scene. The passenger, a woman whose age hasn’t been disclosed by police, is in hospital with serious injuries.

The man driving the second vehicle was taken to a hospital with life-threatening conditions.

Police say there the occupants of the third vehicle were not seriously hurt.

Police closed the road for about three hours to conduct the preliminary investigation. RCMP say drugs and alcohol do not appear to be a factor in the fatal collision.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.