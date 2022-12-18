One person found dead following house fire in Sydney

One person has died following a house fire in Sydney, N.S., on Saturday.

Fire crews responded to a garbage fire at 222 Park Street around 3:10 p.m., according to Chris March, the deputy fire chief of the Cape Breton Regional Fire Service.

Once on scene, crews discovered it was a structure fire with heavy smoke and fire conditions.

March said crews were notified by neighbours that there may be an individual inside the building.

Following a search, one person was found dead inside the home. No details about the individual have been released by officials.

March said no one else was injured as a result of the fire.

Cape Breton Regional Police and the fire marshal attended the scene.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.