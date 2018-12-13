

CTV Atlantic





The RCMP say one person is in hospital after a shooting near Truro, N.S.

Police are releasing very little information at this time, but they have confirmed one person was shot at a home along Onslow Mountain Road Wednesday evening.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and later airlifted to a Halifax hospital with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the investigation into the incident is ongoing.

No other details are available at this time.