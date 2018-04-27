Featured
One person in hospital after Glace Bay house fire
One person has been sent to hospital after a house fire early Thursday afternoon in Glace Bay.
CTV Atlantic
Published Friday, April 27, 2018 6:16PM ADT
Emergency crews say it happened on South Street.
Fire crews from Glace Bay and Reserve Mines found the house fully engulfed when they arrived.
Details are few at this time, and there is no information on the extent of the person’s injuries.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.