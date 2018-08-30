

CTV Atlantic





One person was taken to hospital and another may be missing after fire ripped through a motel in western New Brunswick early Thursday morning.

Woodstock Fire Chief Ricky Nicholson says the Meductic Fire Department received a call about a structure fire at the John Gyles Music Room and Inn on Route 165 in Hay Settlement, N.B. around 4 a.m.

Fire departments from Woodstock, Debec, Canterbury, Hartland and Lakeville also responded to the scene.

Nicholson says between 20 and 25 guests made it out of the building safely.

The Canadian Red Cross says one person may be missing, but the fire chief couldn’t confirm that.

One person was sent to hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation and burns and has since been released.

The fire has destroyed the motel, which was still smouldering hours later.

The Red Cross says most of the guests were just staying overnight, but the organization is helping at least one long-term resident.

There is no word on a cause at this time.