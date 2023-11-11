One person is in custody after New Brunswick RCMP issue alert for armed suspect
New Brunswick RCMP say one person is in custody after issuing an alert for an armed suspect in the town of Sussex.
RCMP say the person was arrested in connection with a firearms incident.
The original alert was issued at 1:53 a.m. local time after reports of shots fired near a business on the town's Main Street.
Police say one person sustained injuries that are believed to be serious but not life-threatening.
Mounties say there is no further risk to the public.
Sussex is roughly 65 kilometres northeast of Saint John.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 11, 2023.
