One person killed in house fire in Halifax area

A person has been killed in a house fire in the Halifax area.

Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency says crews responded to the fire on Moody Park Drive in Williamswood, N.S., around 1:20 a.m. Friday.

Firefighters went inside the burning home and brought a person out, but they were pronounced dead at the scene.

No details about the victim have been released.

Another person managed to escape the fire without injuries.

The fire is under control and crews are working to put out hot spots, but acting District Chief Jim Gates says the two-storey home is destroyed.

Halifax Regional Police have closed Moody Park Drive and Park Lane Avenue to traffic. They say Moody Park Drive will likely remain closed for the rest of the day.

Police are asking people to avoid the area while crews remain on scene.

There is no word on a cause at this time.