One person killed in house fire in Halifax area

Emergency crews respond to a fatal fire in Williamswood, N.S., on July 29, 2022. (Carl Pomeroy/CTV Atlantic) Emergency crews respond to a fatal fire in Williamswood, N.S., on July 29, 2022. (Carl Pomeroy/CTV Atlantic)

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

After pandemic pivots, where have Canadian workers gone?

Restaurants, airlines, schools and nursing homes are at the sharp end of a labour crunch that's afflicted employers all year long. Others, grappling with burnout in precarious or stressful work environments, simply walked away. So if workers are leaving their jobs, where are they going?

Russia says shelling killed dozens of Ukrainian POWs

Russian-backed separatists said Friday that a Ukrainian attack with U.S.-supplied missiles on a separatist eastern region hit a prison and killed 53 Ukrainian prisoners of war who were captured in Mariupol. There was no immediate confirmation of the attack from Ukraine.

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island