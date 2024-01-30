ATLANTIC
    • One person seriously injured after crash involving school bus: N.S. RCMP

    A school bus is being loaded onto a truck after a crash on Jan. 30, 2024. A school bus is being loaded onto a truck after a crash on Jan. 30, 2024.
    One person suffered serious injuries in a crash between a school bus and another vehicle on Highway 7 in Porters Lake, N.S., according to RCMP.

    Police say they did not receive reports that any students were injured, but said paramedics were on scene and may have treated people on site.

    The person who suffered serious injuries was airlifted to hospital.

    The crash happened at about 4 p.m., police say, and the highway was closed at both intersections with Post Office Road. The highway reopened around 8:30 p.m.

    A collision reconstructionist attended the scene, police say.

    The investigation continues.

