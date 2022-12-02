One suspect at large, another in custody following reported shootings at Fredericton trailer park

One person is at large, another is in custody, and two people are in hospital following a report of two shootings in a Fredericton trailer park Friday morning.

The New Brunswick RCMP and the Fredericton Police Force responded to the Hanwell Trailer Park just before 7 a.m.

In a tweet, Fredericton police said they were responding to a report of two shootings and evacuating nearby residents from their homes.

Fredericton Police Force are on scene at Hanwell (Trailer) Park where they are responding to a report of two shootings and are evacuating nearby residents. One residence is contained. One person is in custody. Please avoid the area for the time being. — Fredericton Police (@CityFredPolice) December 2, 2022

Two people were sent to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say one person is in custody and another is at large.

A Emergency Response Team was deployed to the scene on Elmdale Crescent.

A tactical team had surrounded a home until officers determined no one was inside.

Police say they will be clearing the scene and a small police presence will remain.

Residents are now allowed to return to their homes.

This is a developing story. More to come...