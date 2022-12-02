One suspect at large, another in custody following reported shootings at Fredericton trailer park

The New Brunswick RCMP and the Fredericton Police Force responded to a report of two shootings in the Hanwell Trailer Park just before 7 a.m. Friday. (Alyson Samson/CTV Atlantic) The New Brunswick RCMP and the Fredericton Police Force responded to a report of two shootings in the Hanwell Trailer Park just before 7 a.m. Friday. (Alyson Samson/CTV Atlantic)

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

U.S. to dismiss charges against Huawei's Meng Wanzhou

U.S. prosecutors on Thursday asked a judge to dismiss bank fraud and other charges against Meng Wanzhou, the chief financial officer of China's Huawei Technologies whose 2018 arrest strained relations between the U.S. and China.

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island