One suspect at large, another in custody following reported shootings at Fredericton trailer park
One person is at large, another is in custody, and two people are in hospital following a report of two shootings in a Fredericton trailer park Friday morning.
The New Brunswick RCMP and the Fredericton Police Force responded to the Hanwell Trailer Park just before 7 a.m.
In a tweet, Fredericton police said they were responding to a report of two shootings and evacuating nearby residents from their homes.
Two people were sent to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Police say one person is in custody and another is at large.
A Emergency Response Team was deployed to the scene on Elmdale Crescent.
A tactical team had surrounded a home until officers determined no one was inside.
Police say they will be clearing the scene and a small police presence will remain.
Residents are now allowed to return to their homes.
This is a developing story. More to come...
