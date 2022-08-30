'One with the car': Best friends arrive in Halifax while on cross-Canada trip in 1991 Geo Metro

Two best friends from Vancouver Island, B.C., are driving their way across Canada and are sharing their experiences on social media.

Mathew Grimes and Kaden Browne left their hometown 22 days ago in Mathew's 1991 Geo Metro car.

"It was my car. I delivered pizzas in it for like, two years before," said Mathew. "So, I'm one, kind of one with the car. I don't think anyone else could drive this car."

According to the friends, the car has caused nothing but issues throughout their trip, breaking down twice already – something they say wasn't necessarily unexpected.

"It doesn't have second gear. It's slowly falling apart," said Mathew.

Thousands of fans across the country have been following their journey on TikTok.

"Pretty much just where we are every day and anything cool that happens," said Mathew.

Some followers have even stepped in to offer a helping hand.

"We just posted a TikTok the night we were stuck, and some guy with his dog rolled up in his truck and was like, 'I'm a mechanic. I'll help you,'" said Mathew.

Kaden says the hospitality from strangers has really shown itself throughout the journey.

"We don't ask for anything. Everything has just kind of been offered, which is really nice," said Kaden.

The pair spent Sunday making their way through New Brunswick and arrived in Nova Scotia Monday morning.

So far, they say Calgary has been their favourite stop.

"We also just got to Halifax, so you know, that could change," said Mathew. "We've been hearing that the whole time. That this is the place to see."

The friends plan to take in as much of the East Coast as they can before starting their journey back home.

They say the goal of the trip is just to meet new people and experience more of Canada.

"You don't have to be anything special to do it," said Kaden. "We were like, 'Oh, let's get in the car and do it.' You're going to run into problems but that's kind of the point."

"We're just two best friends driving in an old crappy car," said Mathew.

Their journey can be followed on their TikTok page.