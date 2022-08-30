'One with the car': Best friends arrive in Halifax while on cross-Canada trip in 1991 Geo Metro
Two best friends from Vancouver Island, B.C., are driving their way across Canada and are sharing their experiences on social media.
Mathew Grimes and Kaden Browne left their hometown 22 days ago in Mathew's 1991 Geo Metro car.
"It was my car. I delivered pizzas in it for like, two years before," said Mathew. "So, I'm one, kind of one with the car. I don't think anyone else could drive this car."
According to the friends, the car has caused nothing but issues throughout their trip, breaking down twice already – something they say wasn't necessarily unexpected.
"It doesn't have second gear. It's slowly falling apart," said Mathew.
Thousands of fans across the country have been following their journey on TikTok.
"Pretty much just where we are every day and anything cool that happens," said Mathew.
Some followers have even stepped in to offer a helping hand.
"We just posted a TikTok the night we were stuck, and some guy with his dog rolled up in his truck and was like, 'I'm a mechanic. I'll help you,'" said Mathew.
Kaden says the hospitality from strangers has really shown itself throughout the journey.
"We don't ask for anything. Everything has just kind of been offered, which is really nice," said Kaden.
The pair spent Sunday making their way through New Brunswick and arrived in Nova Scotia Monday morning.
So far, they say Calgary has been their favourite stop.
"We also just got to Halifax, so you know, that could change," said Mathew. "We've been hearing that the whole time. That this is the place to see."
The friends plan to take in as much of the East Coast as they can before starting their journey back home.
They say the goal of the trip is just to meet new people and experience more of Canada.
"You don't have to be anything special to do it," said Kaden. "We were like, 'Oh, let's get in the car and do it.' You're going to run into problems but that's kind of the point."
"We're just two best friends driving in an old crappy car," said Mathew.
Their journey can be followed on their TikTok page.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | PM Justin Trudeau to make small federal cabinet shuffle on Wednesday: sources
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will make a small cabinet shuffle tomorrow at Rideau Hall, CTV News has learned. The move comes just prior to the federal cabinet retreat next week in Vancouver, B.C.
RCMP investigating harassment of Chrystia Freeland in Alberta
The RCMP says it is investigating the verbal harassment of Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland that occurred in Alberta on Aug. 26, saying it 'takes threats against public officials seriously.' After the footage emerged over the weekend, politicians of all stripes have expressed their support of Freeland and condemned harassment.
New details emerge following mass poisoning at Markham, Ont. restaurant
As many as 12 people sought medical attention after eating at Delight Restaurant and BBQ in Markham, Ont. this past weekend and four individuals remain in intensive care, officials say.
What is aconite poisoning? Toronto doctors explain
As many as 12 people were forced to seek medical attention after ingesting what officials suspect to be aconite at a restaurant in Markham, Ont. over the weekend.
What are Canadians angry about? New 'Rage Index' aims to find out
With anger towards governments, the economy and current events rampantly expressed on social media and during protests, it wouldn’t take a data scientist to determine that Canadians are angry. But a new study aims to track and quantify the rage in comprehensive ways.
Convoy organizers Tamara Lich and Chris Barber to face trial in September 2023
Two of the main 'Freedom Convoy' organizers, Tamara Lich and Chris Barber, are expected to face trial in September 2023 for charges related to the massive protest that gridlocked downtown Ottawa earlier this year.
Returning to 'normal' safely: Dr. Tam on protecting kids against COVID-19 in schools
As children across the country prepare to go back to school, Canada's top doctor Dr. Theresa Tam advises parents on how to continue to protect their children against COVID-19.
Investigation into Barrie, Ont., crash that killed 6 young people continues
Police in Barrie, Ont., continue to investigate a crash that left six young people dead over the weekend. The force says the probe into the 'tragic event' will take time to complete.
Racialized people had higher mortality rates from COVID-19: Statistics Canada
A new Statistics Canada study has found that some racialized populations in Canada had significantly higher mortality rates from COVID-19.
Toronto
-
New details emerge following mass poisoning at Markham, Ont. restaurant
As many as 12 people sought medical attention after eating at Delight Restaurant and BBQ in Markham, Ont. this past weekend and four individuals remain in intensive care, officials say.
-
What is aconite poisoning? Toronto doctors explain
As many as 12 people were forced to seek medical attention after ingesting what officials suspect to be aconite at a restaurant in Markham, Ont. over the weekend.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | PM Justin Trudeau to make small federal cabinet shuffle on Wednesday: sources
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will make a small cabinet shuffle tomorrow at Rideau Hall, CTV News has learned. The move comes just prior to the federal cabinet retreat next week in Vancouver, B.C.
Calgary
-
Fatal stabbing in Inglewood condo building hallway deemed random: police
Homicide unit investigators have identified the victim and his accused killer in connection with Saturday's afternoon stabbing in an Inglewood condominium building.
-
RCMP investigating harassment of Chrystia Freeland in Alberta
The RCMP says it is investigating the verbal harassment of Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland that occurred in Alberta on Aug. 26, saying it 'takes threats against public officials seriously.' After the footage emerged over the weekend, politicians of all stripes have expressed their support of Freeland and condemned harassment.
-
Tsuut'ina police arrest 'armed-and-dangerous' suspect
A 35-year-old Brocket, Alta. man, who was considered armed-and-dangerous, has been arrested by members of the Tosguna Tsuut'ina Nation Police Service.
Montreal
-
Bulletproof vests, heightened security as Quebec party leaders campaign across province
Party leaders in Quebec are being surrounded by heightened security as they spread out across the province. 'We can't hide the fact that there's been a change in the political climate in Quebec,' said Parti Québécois (PQ) Leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon. 'I was given a bulletproof vest, for example.'
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Severe thunderstorms expected in Montreal region today
A cold front approaching from Ontario is expected to move into the muggy air mass across Southern Quebec on Tuesday, triggering severe thunderstorms.
-
Polls say question in Quebec election is not who will win, but who will come second
With the Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ) dominating the polls at the start of the provincial election campaign, the most pressing question of the race may not be who wins, but who comes in second.
Edmonton
-
RCMP investigating harassment of Chrystia Freeland in Alberta
The RCMP says it is investigating the verbal harassment of Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland that occurred in Alberta on Aug. 26, saying it 'takes threats against public officials seriously.' After the footage emerged over the weekend, politicians of all stripes have expressed their support of Freeland and condemned harassment.
-
2-semi crash affecting traffic south of Leduc
Highway 2 traffic near Leduc is expected to be diverted for several hours Tuesday afternoon.
-
City activates extreme weather response as heat warning issued for Edmonton region
Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for the City of Edmonton and surrounding communities.
Northern Ontario
-
First-time mom delivers baby in pickup truck on side of the road
A Sudbury area family is celebrating the arrival of a baby boy after his dramatic entrance on the way to the hospital early Tuesday morning.
-
Investigation into Barrie, Ont., crash that killed 6 young people continues
Police in Barrie, Ont., continue to investigate a crash that left six young people dead over the weekend. The force says the probe into the 'tragic event' will take time to complete.
-
Timmins Sikh temple offers shelter to struggling international students
The fall semester for post-secondary schools is fast approaching and some international students in Timmins are still struggling to find places to stay.
London
-
Single-vehicle crash in London ties up traffic
A single-vehicle crash tied up traffic at the intersection of Huron Street and Highbury Avenue for about an hour on Tuesday.
-
Sarnia police seize thousands of dollars worth of drugs
Sarnia police have made an arrest after a months long investigation into suspected drug trafficking.
-
'Fail to remain' collision being investigated by OPP
Middlesex OPP are investigating a weekend collision where they say a driver failed to remain at the scene of a cyclist being struck. Around 7:10 p.m. on Saturday, police say they got a report of a ‘fail to remain collision’ on Komoka Road in Middlesex Centre Township.
Winnipeg
-
Province earmarks $6.5 million for back-to-school supports, mental health research
As students, teachers and school staff get ready to return to the classroom next week, the Manitoba government is allocating additional funding to support "post-pandemic academic needs."
-
'An emergency of epic proportions': City blames technical issue for Leisure Guide registration shut down
Registration for Winnipeg's Fall Leisure Guide will reopen Tuesday at noon after technical difficulties forced the city to suspend registration.
-
6-year-old dies after scooter and ATV collide: Manitoba RCMP
RCMP say a six-year-old boy has died after a crash on a private Manitoba roadway.
Ottawa
-
Convoy organizers Tamara Lich and Chris Barber to face trial in September 2023
Two of the main 'Freedom Convoy' organizers, Tamara Lich and Chris Barber, are expected to face trial in September 2023 for charges related to the massive protest that gridlocked downtown Ottawa earlier this year.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | PM Justin Trudeau to make small federal cabinet shuffle on Wednesday: sources
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will make a small cabinet shuffle tomorrow at Rideau Hall, CTV News has learned. The move comes just prior to the federal cabinet retreat next week in Vancouver, B.C.
-
Ottawa's top doctor stops short of recommending masks in schools
Ottawa's medical officer of health is stopping short of recommending everyone wear a mask in Ottawa schools as students return to class. However, Dr. Vera Etches said masks are "another layer of protection" for children, teachers and families during the school year.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. youth advocate to investigate independent school system
Following allegations of abuse involving a Christian school in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan's children and youth advocate is investigating the province's independent school system.
-
Sask. RCMP search for man in connection to death, serious assault near Saskatoon
A man is dead and a woman was left seriously injured following an incident just outside of Saskatoon.
-
Saskatoon COVID-19 levels climbing, researchers say
Based on samples taken from Saskatoon's wastewater, COVID-19 levels appear to be climbing in the city.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | BCGEU pauses strike amid ongoing contract negotiations
Weeks after launching a strike that choked the supply of liquor and cannabis products, the B.C. General Employees' Union has paused its job action.
-
Vancouver's NPA announces who it's running for mayor after previous candidate dropped out
With just over six weeks until the municipal election, Vancouver's NPA announced its new candidate for mayor.
-
Man exposed himself in public, assaulted 3 women near Vancouver library: police
A man was arrested and is facing multiple charges after allegedly exposing himself and assaulting three women near a Vancouver library this week.
Regina
-
Body camera report: How are police in Regina held accountable right now?
A report heading to the Regina Board of Police Commissioners on Tuesday is giving an overview of current police accountability and oversight measures in Regina.
-
RCMP equipment, guns stolen from east Regina garage: police
Regina police are asking for public assistance in an investigation into the theft of two firearms as well as numerous RCMP issued equipment and clothing, which took place over the weekend.
-
RCMP investigating harassment of Chrystia Freeland in Alberta
The RCMP says it is investigating the verbal harassment of Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland that occurred in Alberta on Aug. 26, saying it 'takes threats against public officials seriously.' After the footage emerged over the weekend, politicians of all stripes have expressed their support of Freeland and condemned harassment.
Vancouver Island
-
Man who killed Nanaimo teen in 2017 to be sentenced next year
The sentencing date for the man who killed Nanaimo, B.C., teenager Makayla Chang in 2017 has been set for next year. Steven Bacon pleaded guilty to the second-degree murder of Chang in a Nanaimo courtroom on Aug. 15. Sentences for second-degree murder in Canada automatically result in life in prison with no chance of parole for 10 to 25 years.
-
New 'Rage Index' finds Prairie provinces angrier than other jurisdictions in Canada
A market research company based out of Toronto has launched what it calls its "Rage Index," which probes what issues Canadians are currently angriest about. Pollara Strategic Insights launched the monthly Rage Index on Monday, and found that the topics that make the majority of Canadians angry is recent news stories, inflation and the trucker convoy.
-
Great Canadian Beer Festival returning to Victoria for first time since 2019
A massive beer and food festival is returning to Victoria after taking a two-year break due to the pandemic. The Great Canadian Beer Festival is bringing 90 breweries from across the country to Royal Athletic Park for two days in September.