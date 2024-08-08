One year after news ban, Facebook important source for weather updates in disasters
Residents of small communities across Canada are finding creative ways of getting around Facebook's news blackout to share updates about dangerous weather events, but they say it's still tough to get information to people quickly on the platform.
One year after Meta, Facebook's parent company, banned all links to Canadian news on its platforms -- a reaction to the federal government's legislation requiring tech giants to compensate news companies -- the site remains a critical tool for people to stay informed about events such as flash floods.
In the fall of 2021, Amanda Dunfield helped launch a Facebook page dedicated to informing residents of Windsor, N.S., about repeated sewer overflows after heavy rainfalls, and to organize them to do something about it.
Three years later, the group boasts nearly 3,000 members. But Dunfield said that Meta's news ban, which went into effect in August 2023, is "tough to work around" to provide fast and accurate information to the community.
When the Meta news blackout began, Nova Scotia was reeling from two weather emergencies. In late May, an unprecedented wildfire consumed 900 hectares in the Halifax suburb of Upper Tantallon forcing more than 16,000 people to evacuate and destroying 151 homes. In July, flash flooding swept through the province, devastating townships in the Annapolis Valley, where four people, including two children, were killed.
Windsor was hit especially hard by last year's flash flooding. Dunfield said that during that time, Facebook was the easiest place for her to get information. "We were pretty swamped here, and our only true access to information was what we got off Facebook," she said.
By Aug. 9, 2023, while the cleanup was nearing its end in Windsor, Canadian news links completely disappeared from Facebook. Since then, Dunfield said she and members of her group have had to get creative.
Dunfield said she will often find news articles through Google searches, then take screenshots of the stories, and copy-paste images of the articles onto the Facebook page. Other times she'll type directly to group members about where they can find news.
"Quite a bit of time gets invested into creating the posts," she said.
Her Facebook page -- Flood Zone, Windsor, NS -- is filled with photos and videos of flash flooding shared by locals, or of the aftermath of flooding. Other pages include questions from group members about the municipality's flood preparation and response to extreme weather events.
One post on Wednesday by an anonymous group member asks whether water is safe for consumption. One response says, "I'm pretty sure the municipality just mentioned not too long ago that the water is tested weekly, at various sites."
Flood-weary Windsor isn't the only community where people rely on Facebook to get information despite the news ban. Ollie Williams, editor of Cabin Radio in the Northwest Territories, said that before the Meta ban, Facebook functioned as a "utility" for many in the territory, adding that the platform was the first place where people would go to get news.
The Meta ban came down about two weeks before Yellowknife and surrounding areas were evacuated because of a wildfire. The timing of Meta's decision incited a chorus of criticism from people, Williams included, who recognized the absence of news could be dangerous for those trying to evacuate.
Williams said there was no way for Cabin Radio to share news on Facebook or Instagram when Yellowknife was evacuated, but that didn't stop its audience from finding alternative ways to share information.
"People reading our coverage were very quick to find ways around the Meta news ban such as screenshotting articles or sharing them privately," he said in an interview.
"Our audience took on the burden of figuring out, `How are we going to share this information on Facebook and Instagram?"'
Trish Audette-Longo, a journalism professor at Carleton University, says residents will "always" find ways to let their neighbours know what's happening.
She said Facebook is unique because of its community-oriented interface. In comparison, the X platform allows for a more chronological presentation of news, where stories are shared through short, fast posts. Facebook, meanwhile, is better suited to invite a conversation with a particular community on a single post.
One year after the news ban, a study released Aug. 1 by the Media Ecosystem Observatory found that news consumption on social media is down across all platforms by 43 per cent. However, the study said most users logging onto Meta platforms still use them to read, listen to, or watch news. The study found 70 per cent of Facebook users and 65 per cent of Instagram users access news media on those platforms.
Audette-Longo said the ban is concerning because it makes sourcing verified and accurate information more difficult, and could potentially reduce the scope of news content that would otherwise be accessible. "(News) empowers the audience in that it literally gives them information that they can use to make decisions," she said.
"It provides more sourcing, more perspectives, information about folks that aren't your immediate neighbours."
Dunfield said she hopes to be able to get timely information back on her newsfeed in the future. "It would be lovely to share news links on Facebook. I think we'd all be the better for it."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 8, 2024.
A powerful earthquake hits off southern Japan; tsunami advisory issued
A powerful earthquake struck off Japan's southern coast on Thursday, triggering a tsunami advisory. Residents were urged to stay away from the coastline.
Two Flair passengers in B.C. were told a bird strike cancelled their flight. Then they did their own research
Flair Airlines was ordered to compensate two passengers after a B.C. tribunal found there was no evidence a bird strike actually caused a flight cancellation.
Crew of Titan sub knew they were going to die before implosion, according to more than US$50M lawsuit
The family of a French explorer who died in a submersible implosion has filed a more than US$50 million lawsuit, saying the crew experienced 'terror and mental anguish' before the disaster and accusing the sub's operator of gross negligence.
Harris and Walz say they're 'joyful warriors,' narrowly miss tarmac confrontation with Vance
U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz got an idea of just how hotly contested the Midwest will be when they overlapped on a Wisconsin tarmac with Republican vice-presidential nominee JD Vance.
Canada pulls diplomats' kids out of Israel as fear of broader war builds
The Canadian government says it decided to pull its diplomats' children and their guardians out of Israel, amid fears over an expanded Mideast war.
'The U.K. is safe': Britain's finance minister insists on country's safety amid violent riots
One of the U.K.'s senior cabinet ministers insists the country is safe despite the Canadian government cautioning travel to the U.K. due to ongoing far-right violent riots.
Toronto condo sells at $320,000 loss
A 37th-floor luxury condo in the heart of Toronto’s entertainment district that sold for a $320,000 loss is an example of a condo market that hasn’t been this tough in decades, Realtors and observers say.
What we know about a fatal shooting by armed suspects east of Calgary
The man shot and killed by two armed suspects east of Calgary on Tuesday is believed to be an employee of Rocky View County, where the incident occurred.
Organizers cancel Taylor Swift concerts in Vienna over fears of an attack
Organizers of three Taylor Swift concerts in Vienna this week called them off on Wednesday after officials announced arrests over an apparent plot to launch an attack on an event in the Vienna area such as the concerts.
-
Man, woman injured in early morning shooting: Toronto police
Two people were transported to hospital following a shooting in Toronto’s Mount Dennis neighbourhood early Thursday morning.
-
Man seriously injured in stabbing in Scarborough
One man suffered serious injuries after a stabbing in Scarborough on Thursday morning.
-
Senior Toronto police officer who allowed nephew to leave collision found guilty of misconduct
A senior Toronto police officer has been found guilty of two professional misconduct charges after allowing her nephew to leave the scene of a single-vehicle crash in 2022.
-
What we know about a fatal shooting by armed suspects east of Calgary
The man shot and killed by two armed suspects east of Calgary on Tuesday is believed to be an employee of Rocky View County, where the incident occurred.
-
Stricter outdoor water restrictions to return to Calgary as urgent feeder main repairs needed
Calgary will return to Stage 4 outdoor water restrictions later this month as city crews begin repair work on 16 new sites on a feeder main affected by a major break two months ago.
-
'A lot of damage': Research team surveying destruction left by Calgary hail storm
A team of researchers is on the ground in Calgary assessing the damage caused by a recent destructive hail storm.
-
Old Edmonton streetcar line found during Valley Line West LRT construction
Construction crews working on the Valley Line West LRT line have unearthed a piece of Edmonton's history.
-
Edmonton Fringe facing $200K shortfall ahead of festival kickoff next week
With just over a week until the Edmonton International Fringe Theatre Festival (EIFTF) kicks off for 2024, organizers are still looking for donations to help keep the festival afloat.
-
'We're very happy': Edmonton Folk Fest ready to welcome music fans on the hill
For the next four days, the hills at Gallagher Park are going to be packed with folk music fans.
-
Rainfall warning issued in Montreal
Montreal is under a rainfall warning, with Environment and Climate Change Canada saying that heavy rain is expected to fall across the city.
-
Person exhibiting 'threatening behaviour' in Longueuil, police onsite
Longueuil police is asking the public to avoid Saint-Charles Street near Roland-Therrien Boulevard.
-
Woman found unconscious in Boucherville pool
A woman is in hospital after being found unconscious in a residential swimming pool in Boucherville on Montreal's South Shore.
-
Ottawa's associate medical officer of health says thousands of children in the capital are behind on their shots.
-
Ottawa's Capital Pride draws backlash following pledge to stand in solidarity with Palestinians
Capital Pride, the LGBTQ2S+ organization that puts on Ottawa's annual pride parade, is drawing backlash from Jewish community groups following a statement this week expressing solidarity with Palestinians.
-
More than 700 bikes reported stolen in Ottawa so far this year
More than 1,000 bicycles are stolen in Ottawa each year and one Ottawa man knows just how quickly it can happen, after he left his garage door open.
-
Suspects identified in homicide investigation, police call for help
The London Police Service (LPS) has identified suspects in relation to a homicide investigation.
-
London Police Service changing how femicide cases are handled
Fighting back tears, Linda Davidson said, “I didn’t want to do this (get emotional),” as she tries to come up with an answer to how she’s feeling knowing changes are coming to the way London Police handle future cases of femicide.
-
Safety concerns on Hamilton Road behind councillor’s pitch for reduction to three lanes
Demands for greater safety might mean fewer traffic lanes along the busiest stretch of Hamilton Road.
-
Barn Burner hockey game raises $400K
Thousands of hockey fans gathered at Sadlon Arena on Wednesday as the annual Boots and Hearts Barn Burner made a return.
-
New Tecumseth OPP task force seizes weapons and collects DNA
The OPP’s new Crime Reduction Unit (CRU) is taking guns off the streets and putting wanted people behind bars.
-
Sea cadets muster up for a training exercise at HMCS York in Midland
The Royal Canadian Navy's HMCS York will offer training for the Royal Canadian Sea Cadets in Midland.
-
Sudbury city councillor facing Election Act charges files lawsuit
Ward 11 Coun. Bill Leduc, who is facing legal action in connection with his campaign spending in the October 2022 municipal election, has started legal action of his own.
-
Speed cameras Sudburians love to hate effective in reducing speeding
The six speed cameras operated by Greater Sudbury are on the move again.
-
Forest fire near Temiskaming Shores not under control yet
Officials with the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry continue to work on putting out Kirkland Lake 5, a forest fire burning near Temiskaming Shores.
-
Kitchener baseball team seeks new owner with 'deep pockets'
The Kitchener Panthers believe new ownership will help them compete at the same level as other teams in the league.
-
Researchers confirm EF-1 tornado touched down in Fort Erie, Ont.
An EF-1 tornado touched down in Fort Erie, Ont. earlier this week, researchers confirmed Wednesday.
-
Real estate in Waterloo Region: Home sales and prices increased in July
Home sales in the Region of Waterloo jumped 4.6 per cent in July 2024.
-
Pro bono law firm discovers more than 100 COVID-era tickets were withdrawn
The Democracy Fund (DF), established during the pandemic to fight for constitutional freedom, recently discovered dozens of tickets in Mississauga were withdrawn.
-
‘It's something that we really have to look at’: City councillors teaming up to enact Vacant Storefront Tax
A couple of municipal councillors from Windsor and Ottawa are teaming up to engage all Members of Provincial Parliament about a proposed Vacant Storefront Tax as a way to revitalize downtown cores across Ontario.
-
Water main break in Wheatley causes discoloured water
A water main break in Wheatley is the cause of potential discolouration in water.
-
COVID-19 cases beginning to rise in Manitoba: Roussin
Though summer doesn’t seem like the usual time to catch a cold or virus, COVID-19 is currently circulating in Manitoba and cases are beginning to rise.
-
Hundreds of extras needed for movie starring Bob Odenkirk, Christopher Lloyd filming in Manitoba
The sequel to a popular movie shot in Winnipeg is looking for hundreds of extras as it returns to Manitoba.
-
Changes could be coming to cellphone use in Manitoba classrooms
Saskatchewan is the latest province to ban cellphones in classrooms.
-
Cathedral neighborhood sets permanent speed limit of 40 km/h
Beginning Aug. 12, the speed limit on a selection of streets in the Cathedral neighbourhood will be changed to 40 km/h permanently. It’s a move many in the area have been working to make possible.
-
'We've been getting sick from it': Compost odour causing issues for Regina business
It's now been over a year since the City of Regina introduced its composting program and one Regina resident is raising concerns over a major drawback – the smell.
-
'It's very scary': Melville couple deals with business damage costs after break-in
A Melville couple is reflecting after their business, the Waverley Bar and Grill, was damaged following a break-in.
-
Manitoba looks to learn from Trottier case as it plans landfill search for victims of killer Jeremy Skibicki
Saskatoon's landfill search is setting an example for Manitoba. The province to the east is preparing to search the Prairie Green Landfill, north of Winnipeg, for the remains of two Indigenous women who were killed by convicted serial killer Jeremy Skibicki.
-
Saskatoon strikes tentative deal with operator of future downtown arena
The City has struck a tentative 25-year deal with Oakview Group to operate Saskatoon's planned downtown arena and convention centre.
-
'Heart of gold': Prince Albert rallies behind homicide victim, calling for justice
Dozens of Prince Albert residents rallied outside the provincial court Wednesday morning to call for justice in the city’s latest homicide.
-
2 homes destroyed, others saved as embers spread from massive Vancouver fire
Firefighters scrambled to protect more than half a dozen homes that caught fire as a result of the massive blaze that erupted at an under-construction apartment building in Vancouver's Dunbar-Southlands neighbourhood on Tuesday.
-
Okanagan wildfire prompts evacuation orders, expands alerts
Evacuation orders and alerts have been issued in British Columbia's North Okanagan as a nearby wildfire burns out of control, nearly doubling in size since Tuesday.
-
CTV News viewer steps up after wheels stolen from Greater Vancouver Food Bank's delivery truck
Staff at the Greater Vancouver Foodbank made a disheartening discovery when they returned to their Burnaby warehouse Tuesday after the B.C. Day long weekend.
-
National Defence announces new military housing complex in B.C.
The Department of National Defence has awarded a contract to design a new, 480-unit military housing complex at Canadian Forces Base Esquimalt, near Victoria, as part of a nationwide effort to build and upgrade thousands of housing units for the Canadian Armed Forces.
-
B.C. provides $20M to expand travel, accommodation funding for cancer patients
The British Columbia government is providing $20 million over two years to support travel and lodging for cancer patients in the province.
-
Woman arrested for starting forest fire on Vancouver Island, police say
Police in Port Alberni say they will be recommending charges against a woman they believe set a fire in a forested area Tuesday evening.
-
Thieves used pickup truck to break into Lululemon store in Kamloops, RCMP say
Mounties in Kamloops are investigating after thieves used a pickup truck to break into a Lululemon store at the Aberdeen Mall early Monday morning.
-
South Okanagan police seek help identifying person of interest in string of thefts
Mounties in the South Okanagan are asking for the public’s help to identify a person of interest they say may be connected with a series of thefts in the region.
-
After a week of decreased activity, Shetland Creek wildfire prompts new evacuation alert in B.C. Interior
After more than a week of mostly scaling back evacuation orders and alerts related to the Shetland Creek wildfire, the Thompson-Nicola Regional District changed course Saturday.