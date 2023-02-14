One year later, police still investigating suspicious disappearance of N.S. man

Police in Nova Scotia are continuing to investigate what they call the “suspicious disappearance” of Jessie Morrissey one year ago.

Morrissey was reported missing on Feb. 14, 2022. According to police, he was last seen near snowmobile Trail 104 in Leamington, N.S., at 9:30 p.m. on Feb. 13, 2022.

Investigators with the Cumberland County District RCMP say they believe there are people who have information about the circumstances surrounding Morrissey’s disappearance.

RCMP spent multiple days conducting ground and air searches. Investigators have interviewed more than 40 people about Morrissey’s disappearance and have executed record access orders and search warrants in an effort to collect evidence.

“Each time information or a tip is received, investigators follow up to find out more about the circumstances of Morrissey's disappearance,” a Tuesday press release from the RCMP reads.

Anyone with information about Morrissey’s disappearance is asked to contact the Cumberland County District RCMP’s investigative team at 902-667-3859 or Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477.