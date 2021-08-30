MONCTON, N.B. -- As another school year complicated by COVID-19 approaches, a teacher in Riverview, N.B. is spending her days getting her classrooms ready for an alternative approach to learning.

Riverbend Community School founder and teacher, Rebecca Halliday, says she heard from multiple families about the struggles parents and students faced last year when schools shut down due to the pandemic.

“I think everybody felt like they were failing across the board. They were failing at their jobs, they were failing at their home lives and they were failing at the education piece for their child,” says Halliday.

Halliday says parents often found themselves ill equipped when they were forced to take charge of their children’s educations.

Mom of three, Chantel Palmer, noticed her eight-year-old son Carter started having difficulties during at-home learning.

“With COVID, I realized that Carter was having some struggles with reading and such that the school, you know, we had never heard about…so it was our first time kind of seeing it,” says Palmer.

In an effort to ease the at-home learning process, this year Riverbend is offering a completely virtual learning option for families who are choosing not to send their little ones back to the classroom.

“Some kids really thrive doing school virtually, they’re able to focus better. A lot of parents are really afraid of that model for their children, but it doesn’t have to be boring, it doesn’t have to be soul-sucking,” said Halliday.

Palmer says enrolling Carter in Riverbend’s virtual classes gave him more confidence in his skills.

“Having the one-on-one with her, and being able to see her face made him a lot more comfortable with it and in the comfort of his own home as well, I think made a huge difference,” says Palmer.

The program is offered to students in Grades 1 through 5, with virtual classes running Monday to Thursday from 8:30 am to noon.

Each student will be given a custom lesson plan created by a teacher, specifically for their educational needs.

The program uses an inclusive approach that will allow students learning from home daily interaction with kids still in the classroom

“I think the cool thing about having a virtual program is they’re allowed to show other kids their world at home. it’s not them just sitting there passively taking in content from the computer, there’s actual interaction with real kiddos,” says Halliday.

Classes begin for both in-person and virtual learning on Sept. 7.