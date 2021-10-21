Online symposium will bring together disability-identified artists from across Atlantic Canada
A three-day online conference, set to take place this weekend, will bring together disability-identified artists from across Atlantic Canada.
The Disability Atlantic Arts Symposium, the first of its kind in the region, will provide accessible and equitable professional development opportunities to artists with disabilities.
"There's so many artists in our region who feel isolated and don't feel like they have a sense of community and COVID-19 has only amplified that," said Natasha MacLellan, artistic director at Theatre New Brunswick. "But you can't blame a lot of these artists who look around at companies, concerts, festival lineups, art galleries, and if they don't see themselves represented in programming galleries, all the different arts of course, they're feeling isolated."
The idea for the symposium came from the JRG Society for the Arts, which was formed in 2018 in memory of Justin Robert Grant – a filmmaker who passed away from ALS.
"When we were discussing at a board meeting what else JRG Society of the Arts could do to assist artists with disabilities, Natasha suggested something like the symposium and so, that's how it became the foundation of how this started," said Rachel Bower with the JRG Society for the Arts.
Ysabelle Vautour, a founding board member and visually impaired artist, says it was important to her that people with disabilities lead the symposium.
"It's a different culture, right. When people talk about accessibility in general, they're like, 'Oh, it's something we add on after.' It's like, no. When its disability led, it's included within the event, things are integrated," said Vautour.
The event is also a unique opportunity for artists to network.
"I don't know a lot of disabled artists in the community here so, all these people I've been meeting this year have been wonderful. It's kind of like a special kinship," said Vautour.
The symposium will include American Sign Language interpretation, closed captioning, transcripts and a mix of visual descriptions and integrated audio descriptions.
"It's hard to articulate it," said MacLellan. "Just the amount of time and care it takes to be accessible, all our videos had to be transcribed so we could get the test to the ASL interpreters. We needed audio visual descriptions."
Tickets for the symposium, which takes place from Oct. 22 to Oct. 24, are available online.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
As some pandemic benefits expire, feds to spend $7.4B on new programs
The federal government has announced a suite of changes to the popular income and business support programs put in place during the pandemic and set to expire on Saturday.
Feds say provinces will issue 'standardized' proof of vaccination for travel
Instead of issuing a singular federal national COVID-19 vaccine passport, the federal government says that each province and territory will be responsible for issuing a 'standardized pan-Canadian' vaccine passport that Canadians can use when travelling. Each province's system is supposed to have a 'common' look and feel, with the expectation that by next month all Canadians will have access.
Sask. government says social media posts about ICU patient transfers should be 'disregarded'
The Saskatchewan government released a statement Thursday morning saying social media posts about ICU patient transfers should be “disregarded” following immense confusion among doctors and officials over planned ICU patient transfers to Ontario.
Canadian from Ontario among 17 members of a missionary group kidnapped in Haiti
A Canadian citizen from Ontario is confirmed to be among 17 members of a missionary group who were kidnapped in Haiti.
Travelling abroad: Experts say you need insurance before you go
As tourism resumes across much of the world, experts say purchasing travel insurance is necessary if Canadians want to stay safe and enjoy a trip abroad.
Canada to receive 2.9M doses of Pfizer's pediatric COVID-19 vaccine
The federal government announced Thursday that Canada will receive 2.9 million doses of Pfizer’s pediatric COVID-19 vaccine shortly after its approval by Health Canada for the five to 11 age group.
EXCLUSIVE | Canadian racing driver and Instagram influencer accused of 'massive fraudulent' scheme that defrauded investors of millions
U.S. officials allege Canadian race car driver and Instagram influencer Josh Cartu and his brothers ran a 'massive fraudulent' trading operation between 2013 and 2017 that appears to have helped fund Cartu’s lavish lifestyle through multi-million-dollar transfers to off-shore bank accounts in the Caribbean.
Supreme Court of Canada sides with injured woman in snow-clearing squabble
The Supreme Court of Canada says a woman will get another chance to sue for damages over an injury she suffered while climbing through snow piled by a B.C. city's plow.
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, urges Schumer and Pelosi to pass U.S. federal paid family leave
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, is urging Congressional Democratic leadership to pass federal paid family and medical leave and 'ensure this consequential moment is not lost' as Democrats continue to negotiate a deal to pass the Biden administration's social safety net and infrastructure package.
Toronto
-
Ontario to release 'long-term' COVID-19 reopening plan Friday
After more than three months in Step 3 of the province’s reopening plan, the Ontario government says it will reveal details of its strategy to 'safely reopen and manage COVID-19 for the long term' on Friday.
-
Ontario no longer providing Canada with COVID-19 flight exposure notifications
Ontario is no longer providing the federal government with COVID-19 flight exposure data, citing an increase in public health measures and vaccinations.
-
City of Toronto seeks input on vacant home tax intended to increase housing supply
Torontonians are being asked for their input on a new tax aimed at boosting housing supply amid the city's ongoing affordability crisis.
Calgary
-
'He will not be sworn in by me': Mayor-elect Gondek urges Chu to resign before Monday's swearing-in
Calgary mayor-elect Jyoti Gondek is again urging Coun. Sean Chu to resign from his Ward 4 seat and she says she will not participate in his swearing-in ceremony if he shows up on Monday.
-
Former Calgary police officer to be sentenced in aggravated assault body-slam incident
A former Calgary police officer who body-slammed a handcuffed suspect behind an arrest processing unit more than six years ago is expected to be sentenced Thursday.
-
Court to learn more about undercover police operation at Calgary murder trial Thursday
The trial of a Calgary man who has admitted to killing his girlfriend but not her young daughter is hearing Thursday about an undercover police operation that helped find their bodies.
Edmonton
-
Alberta inquiry finds no wrongdoing in anti-oilsands campaign despite foreign funds
Alberta's public inquiry into the role of foreign funding of campaigns opposing oilsands development has found environmental groups have done nothing wrong.
-
LIVE @ 3:30
LIVE @ 3:30 | Alberta COVID-19 update on Thursday afternoon
Watch live on CTVNewsEdmonton.ca at 3:30 p.m.
-
'Stirring up sentiment': Trudeau pours cold water on Kenney’s equalization vote
It’s a red-hot political topic in Alberta, but the prime minister says it’ll take a lot more than a vote in just one province to end equalization in Canada.
Montreal
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Two high schools in Lachute on lockdown order by police
Two high schools in Lachute are under a lockdown order from provincial police. Students and staff at Laurentian Regional High School and Polyvalente Lavigne in Lachute were placed under lockdown after a man who may have been armed with a knife was spotted nearby at about 1:30 p.m.
-
A spot for every child: Quebec to spend $3 billion creating 37,000 new daycare places
For the first time, Quebec is committing to creating a daycare spot for every child in the province. In the midst of ongoing strikes and a growing wait list, it said Thursday it is investing at least $3 billion in a major overhaul.
-
'I cannot believe that it happens here in Quebec,' Legault says, condemning woman's stabbing death
Quebec Premier Francois Legault says that, as the leader of the province, he's horrified by the news of 24-year-old Romane Bonnier's death in downtown Montreal on Tuesday.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa Hospital set to place more than 300 employees on unpaid leave for violating vaccination policy
More than 300 Ottawa Hospital employees who aren’t fully vaccinated against COVID-19 will be placed on an unpaid leave of absence as of Nov. 1.
-
Ottawa sees increase in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations on Thursday
Sixteen of the 35 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Thursday involve residents under the age of 10.
-
As some pandemic benefits expire, feds to spend $7.4B on new programs
The federal government has announced a suite of changes to the popular income and business support programs put in place during the pandemic and set to expire on Saturday.
London
-
London constable facing slew of Police Act charges resigns
After a nearly two days of delays, Const. Stephen Williams tendered his resignation to the London Police Service effective Nov. 22.
-
MLHU gives preview of COVID-19 vaccination plan for kids
The COVID-19 vaccination campaign for kids ages five to 11 could get started as early as December and will resemble the early vaccine campaign for adults, local officials say.
-
Second death in as many days, 20 new COVID-19 cases in Middlesex-London
The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting a new death for the second day in a row and 20 new COVID-19 cases Thursday.
Northern Ontario
-
Diesel spill closes Hwy. 11 in Powassan, area being evacuated
Highway 11 is closed because of a diesel spill, the Ontario Provincial Police said Thursday.
-
Sudbury police investigating sudden death downtown, 2nd in tent city this month
Sudbury police say no foul play is suspected after a man was found dead inside a tent in a park downtown.
-
Ontario to release 'long-term' COVID-19 reopening plan Friday
After more than three months in Step 3 of the province’s reopening plan, the Ontario government says it will reveal details of its strategy to 'safely reopen and manage COVID-19 for the long term' on Friday.
Winnipeg
-
Ste. Anne doctor charged with 16 additional counts of sexual assault
A doctor from Ste. Anne Manitoba is now facing 22 counts of sexual assault after police laid additional charges.
-
Manitoba churches lose court challenge against COVID-19 restrictions
A judge who ruled against seven Manitoba churches that were fighting public health orders says the restrictions were reasonable and necessary to stem the spread of COVID-19.
-
Southern Health region accounts for more than half of Manitoba's new COVID-19 cases
Manitoba has recorded 92 COVID-19 cases on Thursday – more than half of which have been identified in the Southern Health region.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. government says social media posts about ICU patient transfers should be 'disregarded'
The Saskatchewan government released a statement Thursday morning saying social media posts about ICU patient transfers should be “disregarded” following immense confusion among doctors and officials over planned ICU patient transfers to Ontario.
-
'Full-blown crisis': Sask. doctors' association calls for gathering limits to fight COVID-19
Indoor gathering limits for private and public events must be implemented immediately as a public health order, according to the Saskatchewan Medical Association.
-
Sask. ICU doctor says future patient transfers to Ont. cancelled
An intensive care doctor from Saskatoon reported the Government of Saskatchewan has called off all further patient transfers to Ontario ICUs, which the Provincial Emergency Operations Centre denies.
Regina
-
Sask. government says social media posts about ICU patient transfers should be 'disregarded'
The Saskatchewan government released a statement Thursday morning saying social media posts about ICU patient transfers should be “disregarded” following immense confusion among doctors and officials over planned ICU patient transfers to Ontario.
-
5 Sask. Conservative MPs confirm they're fully vaccinated against COVID-19
CTV News reached out to each of the province’s 14 representatives in Ottawa – who all belong to the Conservative party – and received a response from five ahead of the stated deadline.
-
Sask. ICU doctor says future patient transfers to Ont. cancelled
An intensive care doctor from Saskatoon reported the Government of Saskatchewan has called off all further patient transfers to Ontario ICUs, which the Provincial Emergency Operations Centre denies.
Vancouver
-
Adding lottery ticket to peanut purchase leaves B.C. woman $70 million richer
Stopping for peanuts turned a woman from B.C.'s Lower Mainland into a multi-millionaire, thanks to a spur-of-the-moment decision to add a lottery ticket to her purchase.
-
Shooting of Hells Angels member in Starbucks drive-thru was in exchange for cancelled debts: sentencing judge
Two men who pleaded guilty to their roles in a fatal shooting in a Starbucks drive-thru in Surrey have been sentenced to life in prison.
-
Wedding celebration with ferris wheel leads to complaints, more than a dozen tickets: Surrey bylaw department
An extravagant wedding celebration that had a ferris wheel on site was shut down by Surrey bylaw officers this week after complaints were received.
Vancouver Island
-
Vancouver Island windstorm: Widespread power outages reported as winds expected to reach 120km/h
Thousands of BC Hydro customers on Vancouver Island and the B.C. Gulf Islands are without power Thursday as a windstorm wreaks havoc across the region.
-
Ship returns to Victoria after removing 29 tonnes of plastic, plans to remove more
A crew of sailors with an ambitious goal of cleaning up the world's oceans of plastic are preparing to ramp up operations, after a successful test run in the Pacific.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | COVID-19 on Vancouver Island: B.C. to provide case update
B.C. health officials are expected to provide an update on new cases, vaccinations and other relevant information on Thursday afternoon.