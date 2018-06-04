

THE CANADIAN PRESS





EDMUNDSTON, N.B. -- An Ontario couple have been arrested in New Brunswick after police issued a public appeal to find them with a baby suspected to have been delivered at a motel in the province.

RCMP Cpl. Jullie Rogers-Marsh said Tuesday that a woman and man were taken into custody without incident Monday evening after information from the public led police to a motel in Edmundston, N.B.

She said the woman and baby were taken to the hospital to be examined, with the baby remaining there.

"The baby remains in hospital for observation, but I believe the baby's in good health," she said.

The couple were to appear in court Tuesday, but Rogers-Marsh couldn't say what charges they may face.

"It's not information that we're going to be able to provide before they appear in court and the charges are actually laid, but it would be in relation to the baby," she said.

Two dogs believed to be in poor health were seized and turned over to animal care authorities. Rogers-Marsh said it appeared the dogs hadn't eaten in quite some time.

Police issued a release Monday indicating they were looking for a 26-year-old woman and her 30-year-old husband to do a "well-being check."

RCMP say they received a report from the Quality Inn Motel in Saint-Andre, N.B., on Saturday that a woman was believed to have delivered a baby in one of its rented rooms.

Police say the couple had been staying at the motel since April 15, but that "no one had seen the woman and the baby and there was concern for their well-being."

The birth of the baby is believed to have taken place prior to May 25.

Before the couple were found, police said the couple had provided different addresses in Ontario, but could have been heading to Peterborough.