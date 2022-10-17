Ontario man, 21, identified as victim of fatal cyclist collision: Saint John police

A cyclist who was killed in a collision last week in Saint John, N.B., has been identified.

First responders were called around 2 p.m. Thursday to a vehicle collision near the 400 block of Westmorland Road.

Police say a cyclist and a commercial delivery truck were involved in the crash.

First-aid was given to the 21-year-old male cyclist but he later died in hospital.

On Monday, police identified him as Hunter Seguin of Timmins, Ont.

Police say no other injuries were reported.

Traffic reconstruction, major crime and forensic teams continue to investigate the crash.

Witnesses, or anyone with dash-cam footage of the incident, is asked to call police at 1-506-648-3333 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.