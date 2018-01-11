

CTV Atlantic





An Ontario man is in hospital with serious injuries after his tractor-trailer left the road in Saint-Quentin, N.B.

The RCMP responded to the single-vehicle collision on Route 17 around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Police believe the truck, which was hauling peat moss, was travelling south when it left Route 17 and ended up in the ditch.

The driver, who is in his 20s, was trapped inside the vehicle for a short period of time. Police and fire crews from Saint-Quentin managed to free the man from his truck.

He sustained serious injuries and was airlifted from the Charlo airport and taken to hospital in Moncton.

Route 17 was reduced to one lane of traffic for several hours. Both lanes are now open.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.