An Ontario man has been arrested after he allegedly defrauded a Nova Scotia woman of $15,000.

Police say the Hilden, N.S., woman received phone calls between June 10 and June 19 from a man who said he was working with a bank and the RCMP to catch employees who were stealing from the bank.

The man reportedly told the woman he needed her help to identify them, and convinced her to send three separate packages containing a total of $15,000 via courier to three separate addresses in the Brampton area of Ontario.

While the woman was speaking with the man, she told him she thought she was being defrauded. Police say the suspect told her to hang up and call the number on the back of her debit card. She did, and the same person answered the call, which led her to believe it was legitimate.

RCMP officers in Colchester County determined the suspect was in Brampton. They worked with the Peel Regional Police, who arrested the 20-year-old man on June 21.

Police say two of the three packages were recovered.