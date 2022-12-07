Ontario man drives off from police checkpoint, resists arrest: N.S. RCMP

An Ontario man is facing charges after allegedly speeding away from a roadside police checkpoint in Cape Breton.

On Friday around 8:15 p.m., police say the driver of a Dodge Caravan pulled into the checkpoint in Sydney Mines, N.S., and showed signs of impairment.

He gave a breath sample that resulted in a “warn.”

According to the RCMP, officers were in the middle of issuing the 67-year-old a seven-day roadside driving suspension, along with other tickets, when he used a spare key to start the engine and speed off.

Police did not chase him.

Later that evening, police found the van on a dead-end street in North Sydney.

Officers laid spike strips and disabled the vehicle.

The force says the man “appeared agitated” as the got out of the vehicle, before getting back inside, against the officers’ orders.

Officers walked up and shot a stun gun at him but missed.

As they pulled him from the driver’s seat, police say the man resisted but was eventually arrested.

John G. Jones has been charged with:

two counts of resisting arrest

two counts of dangerous operation of a conveyance

flight from peace officer

Jones was also handed a seven-day Order of Suspension and tickets for the following offences:

driving motor vehicle without motor vehicle liability insurance

driving a motor vehicle while license suspended

displaying a number plate issued for another vehicle

operating a motor vehicle while not wearing an available seat belt

illegally possessing liquor

Jones remains in custody and is due in Syndey provincial court on Dec. 21 at 9:30 a.m.